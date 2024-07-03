Jauss Polymers Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0
0
0
5.21
5.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
5.21
5.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.01
0
0.01
0.01
Total Income
0
0.01
0
5.21
5.9
Total Expenditure
0.23
0.1
0.14
5.31
5.08
PBIDT
-0.23
-0.09
-0.14
-0.1
0.82
Interest
0
0
0.01
0.01
0.03
PBDT
-0.23
-0.09
-0.15
-0.11
0.78
Depreciation
0.14
0.02
0.06
0.38
0.47
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0.08
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.37
-0.12
-0.21
-0.49
0.23
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.37
-0.12
-0.21
-0.49
0.23
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.37
-0.12
-0.21
-0.49
0.23
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.8
-0.25
-0.45
-1.06
0.5
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
0.46
4.63
4.63
4.63
4.63
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
-1.91
13.92
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0
-2.11
13.24
PATM(%)
0
0
0
-9.4
3.9
