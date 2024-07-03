iifl-logo-icon 1
Jauss Polymers Ltd Nine Monthly Results

9.45
(-4.64%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0

0

0

5.21

5.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

5.21

5.89

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.01

0

0.01

0.01

Total Income

0

0.01

0

5.21

5.9

Total Expenditure

0.23

0.1

0.14

5.31

5.08

PBIDT

-0.23

-0.09

-0.14

-0.1

0.82

Interest

0

0

0.01

0.01

0.03

PBDT

-0.23

-0.09

-0.15

-0.11

0.78

Depreciation

0.14

0.02

0.06

0.38

0.47

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0.08

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.37

-0.12

-0.21

-0.49

0.23

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.37

-0.12

-0.21

-0.49

0.23

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.37

-0.12

-0.21

-0.49

0.23

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.8

-0.25

-0.45

-1.06

0.5

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

0.46

4.63

4.63

4.63

4.63

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

0

-1.91

13.92

PBDTM(%)

0

0

0

-2.11

13.24

PATM(%)

0

0

0

-9.4

3.9

