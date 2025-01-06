Jauss Polymers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.47
0.03
-0.4
1.55
Depreciation
-0.48
-0.61
-0.87
-0.9
Tax paid
-0.02
0
0.22
-0.65
Working capital
1.24
-1.69
0.67
0.97
Other operating items
Operating
0.25
-2.28
-0.38
0.96
Capital expenditure
-11.65
-0.31
-0.35
2.03
Free cash flow
-11.39
-2.59
-0.74
2.99
Equity raised
12.31
12.06
12.22
10.42
Investing
0
0
0
3.55
Financing
-0.05
0.09
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.87
9.56
11.47
16.96
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.