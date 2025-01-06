iifl-logo-icon 1
Jauss Polymers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9.92
(4.20%)
Jan 6, 2025

Jauss Polymers Ltd

Jauss Polymers FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.47

0.03

-0.4

1.55

Depreciation

-0.48

-0.61

-0.87

-0.9

Tax paid

-0.02

0

0.22

-0.65

Working capital

1.24

-1.69

0.67

0.97

Other operating items

Operating

0.25

-2.28

-0.38

0.96

Capital expenditure

-11.65

-0.31

-0.35

2.03

Free cash flow

-11.39

-2.59

-0.74

2.99

Equity raised

12.31

12.06

12.22

10.42

Investing

0

0

0

3.55

Financing

-0.05

0.09

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

0.87

9.56

11.47

16.96

