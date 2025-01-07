Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.28
7.71
4.99
28.75
yoy growth (%)
-5.54
54.33
-82.62
-6.78
Raw materials
-4.09
-3.59
-1.92
-17.2
As % of sales
56.17
46.67
38.44
59.84
Employee costs
-0.59
-0.85
-1.2
-3.3
As % of sales
8.2
11.11
24.2
11.47
Other costs
-2.59
-2.61
-1.43
-5.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
35.63
33.94
28.63
18.11
Operating profit
0
0.63
0.43
3.03
OPM
-0.02
8.26
8.71
10.56
Depreciation
-0.48
-0.61
-0.87
-0.9
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.07
-0.01
-0.59
Other income
0.02
0.08
0.04
0
Profit before tax
-0.47
0.03
-0.4
1.55
Taxes
-0.02
0
0.22
-0.65
Tax rate
5.09
-18.52
-55.08
-42.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.49
0.02
-0.18
0.89
Exceptional items
-1.25
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.74
0.02
-0.18
0.89
yoy growth (%)
-6,416.6
-115.24
-120.22
-71.61
NPM
-24.02
0.35
-3.63
3.12
