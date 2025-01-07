iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jauss Polymers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.9
(-0.20%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:02:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jauss Polymers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.28

7.71

4.99

28.75

yoy growth (%)

-5.54

54.33

-82.62

-6.78

Raw materials

-4.09

-3.59

-1.92

-17.2

As % of sales

56.17

46.67

38.44

59.84

Employee costs

-0.59

-0.85

-1.2

-3.3

As % of sales

8.2

11.11

24.2

11.47

Other costs

-2.59

-2.61

-1.43

-5.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

35.63

33.94

28.63

18.11

Operating profit

0

0.63

0.43

3.03

OPM

-0.02

8.26

8.71

10.56

Depreciation

-0.48

-0.61

-0.87

-0.9

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.07

-0.01

-0.59

Other income

0.02

0.08

0.04

0

Profit before tax

-0.47

0.03

-0.4

1.55

Taxes

-0.02

0

0.22

-0.65

Tax rate

5.09

-18.52

-55.08

-42.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.49

0.02

-0.18

0.89

Exceptional items

-1.25

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.74

0.02

-0.18

0.89

yoy growth (%)

-6,416.6

-115.24

-120.22

-71.61

NPM

-24.02

0.35

-3.63

3.12

Jauss Polymers : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jauss Polymers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.