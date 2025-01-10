iifl-logo-icon 1
Jauss Polymers Ltd Balance Sheet

8.98
(-4.97%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Jauss Polymers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.63

4.63

4.63

4.63

Preference Capital

0.44

0.44

0.44

0.44

Reserves

3.42

3.98

4.16

4.41

Net Worth

8.49

9.05

9.23

9.48

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0.04

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.05

Total Liabilities

8.54

9.1

9.28

9.57

Fixed Assets

0

0.1

0.14

0.21

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.55

3.55

3.55

3.55

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.87

5.39

5.52

4.89

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

4.97

5.47

5.62

5

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

0

-0.01

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.09

-0.08

-0.09

-0.11

Cash

0.12

0.07

0.07

0.92

Total Assets

8.54

9.11

9.28

9.57

