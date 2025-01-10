Jauss Polymers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.63
4.63
4.63
4.63
Preference Capital
0.44
0.44
0.44
0.44
Reserves
3.42
3.98
4.16
4.41
Net Worth
8.49
9.05
9.23
9.48
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Total Liabilities
8.54
9.1
9.28
9.57
Fixed Assets
0
0.1
0.14
0.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.55
3.55
3.55
3.55
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.87
5.39
5.52
4.89
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
4.97
5.47
5.62
5
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
0
-0.01
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.09
-0.08
-0.09
-0.11
Cash
0.12
0.07
0.07
0.92
Total Assets
8.54
9.11
9.28
9.57
