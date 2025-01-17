Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.54
54.33
-82.62
Op profit growth
-100.4
46.69
-85.69
EBIT growth
-550.58
-126.08
-118.45
Net profit growth
-6,819.84
-113.83
-120.84
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-0.03
8.25
8.68
10.55
EBIT margin
-6.35
1.33
-7.88
7.42
Net profit margin
-23.71
0.33
-3.71
3.09
RoCE
-4.36
0.9
-3.44
RoNW
-4.17
0.05
-0.41
RoA
-4.07
0.05
-0.4
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-3.79
0.06
0
1.93
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-4.79
-1.28
-2.29
-0.03
Book value per share
20.49
24.23
23.75
24.16
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.26
133.33
0
18.05
P/CEPS
-1
-6.22
-11.11
-926.44
P/B
0.24
0.34
1.11
1.5
EV/EBIDTA
50.73
4.98
23.08
5.21
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
5.07
-19.68
-54.57
-42.25
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
32.07
59.64
152.31
Inventory days
14.78
55.85
113.96
Creditor days
-8.26
-18.83
-48.4
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
34.05
-1.45
27.17
-3.6
Net debt / equity
-0.08
0
-0.06
-0.02
Net debt / op. profit
323.07
-0.15
-1.58
-0.07
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-56.17
-46.67
-38.44
-59.84
Employee costs
-8.2
-11.11
-24.2
-11.47
Other costs
-35.64
-33.95
-28.65
-18.12
