Jauss Polymers Ltd Key Ratios

9.4
(4.68%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Jauss Polymers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.54

54.33

-82.62

Op profit growth

-100.4

46.69

-85.69

EBIT growth

-550.58

-126.08

-118.45

Net profit growth

-6,819.84

-113.83

-120.84

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-0.03

8.25

8.68

10.55

EBIT margin

-6.35

1.33

-7.88

7.42

Net profit margin

-23.71

0.33

-3.71

3.09

RoCE

-4.36

0.9

-3.44

RoNW

-4.17

0.05

-0.41

RoA

-4.07

0.05

-0.4

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-3.79

0.06

0

1.93

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-4.79

-1.28

-2.29

-0.03

Book value per share

20.49

24.23

23.75

24.16

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.26

133.33

0

18.05

P/CEPS

-1

-6.22

-11.11

-926.44

P/B

0.24

0.34

1.11

1.5

EV/EBIDTA

50.73

4.98

23.08

5.21

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

5.07

-19.68

-54.57

-42.25

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

32.07

59.64

152.31

Inventory days

14.78

55.85

113.96

Creditor days

-8.26

-18.83

-48.4

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

34.05

-1.45

27.17

-3.6

Net debt / equity

-0.08

0

-0.06

-0.02

Net debt / op. profit

323.07

-0.15

-1.58

-0.07

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-56.17

-46.67

-38.44

-59.84

Employee costs

-8.2

-11.11

-24.2

-11.47

Other costs

-35.64

-33.95

-28.65

-18.12

