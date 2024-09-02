Your directors have pleasure in presenting this 37th Directors Report together with the Audited Financial Statements of your Company for the year ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL DATA

FINANCIAL RESULTS 2023-24 2022-23 (Rs. In Lacs) (Rs. In Lacs) Standalone Consolidated Standalone Consolidated Sales / Other Income - - - - Gross Profit before interest, depreciation prior Period income and expenditure and impair- ment Loss and excess provision written back - - - - Interest 0.23 0.23 0.88 0.88 Depreciation 9.88 9.88 4.24 4.34 Profit / (Loss) before prior period adjustment, exceptional items and Tax -56.04 -56.04 -18.38 -18.48 Exceptional items - - - - Provision for Taxation - - - - Provision for deferred Tax - - - - Profit / (Loss) after Tax -56.04 -56.04 -18.38 -18.48 Net Profit -56.04 -56.04 -18.38 -18.48

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

Your Company proposes not to transfer any amount to the General Reserve.

DIVIDEND

Your Board has deferred for the time being, the decision to recommend any Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

There was no change in the nature of the business of the Company. There were no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company between March 31, 2024 and the date of this Report.

SHARE CAPITAL

The paid-up Equity Share Capital as on March 31, 2024 was Rs. 50,655,750 /-. During the year under review, the Company has not issued any shares. The Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights.

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company has One (1)Subsidiary Company i.e. Innovative Containers Services Private Limited, within the meaning of Section 2(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act"),

CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS

The accounts of Innovative Containers Services Limited are Consolidated with the Financial Statements of the Company are prepared in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the relevant Accounting Standards issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

DIRECTORSHIP

There is no change in directorship during the financial year 2023-2024.

All Independent Director have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Listing Regulations. In the opinion of the Board, they fulfil the conditions of independence as specified in the Act and the Rules made there under and are independent of the management. There has been no change in the circumstances affecting their status as Independent Directors of the Company.

The Board is of the opinion that the Independent Directors of the Company possess requisite qualifications, experience and expertise in the fields of accounts, digitalisation, human resources, strategy, auditing, tax and risk advisory services, financial services, corporate governance, etc. and that they hold highest standards of integrity.

The Independent Directors of the Company have undertaken requisite steps towards the inclusion of their names in the data bank of Independent Directors maintained with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs in terms of Section 150 of the Act read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment & Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

As required by Section 134(3)(c) read with Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your directors state that: (a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures; (b) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(c) the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the

Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) the directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

(f ) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The following persons are currently Whole-Time Key Managerial Personnel (‘KMP) of the Company in terms of provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013:

a. Mr. Ketineni Satish Rao Managing Director b. Mr. Raj Kumar Gupta- Chief Financial Officer c. Ms. Priya Parashar- Company Secretary

NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS

Six meetings of the Board of Directors of your Company were held during the year under review.

EVALUATION OF BOARD PERFORMANCE

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the corporate governance requirements as prescribed by

Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") as per applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure requirements) Regulations 2015, the Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, Board committees and individual directors. The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of the criteria such as the diversity of the Board, effectiveness of the board processes, information and functioning etc.

The performances of the committees were evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees and effectiveness of the committee meetings etc. The performance of the individual directors was reviewed on the basis of the criteria such as contribution of the individual director to the Board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings etc.

The performances of non-independent directors, Board as a whole and of the Chairman were evaluated in a separate meeting of Independent Directors after taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL

The Company has in place an established internal control system to ensure proper recording of financial &operational information, compliance of various internal controls and other regulatory/statutory compliances. All Internal Audit findings and control systems are periodically reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, which provides strategic guidance on Internal Controls.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

Further Provisions of Sections 139, 142 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as may be applicable and pursuant to the recommendations of the Audit Committee, M/s. Mahesh Yadav & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 036520N), was appointed as statutory auditors of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of this 34th AGM until the conclusion of the 39th AGM.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS OF ICSI

The Directors have devised proper systems and processes for complying with the requirements of applicable Secretarial

Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (‘ICSI) and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

DEPOSITS

No disclosure or reporting is required in respect of deposits covered under Chapter V and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, as there were no transactions in respect of the same during the year under review.

RISK MANAGEMENT

There is a continuous process of identifying / managing risks through a Risk Management Process. The measures used in managing the risks are also reviewed. The risks identified by the Company broadly fall in the category of operational risk, regulatory risk, financial & accounting risk & foreign currency related risks. The risk management process consists of risk identification, risk assessment, risk monitoring & risk mitigation. During the year, measures were taken for minimization of risks and the Board was informed from time to time. In the opinion of the Board, none of the said risks which have been identified may threaten the existence of the Company.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Committee of the Company consists of Mr. Krishnaswamy Mohanraj Madurai, Chairman, Ms. Rajani Shirish Ladda and Mr. Ketineni Sayaji Rao as members. The Board of Directors of your Company has revised its terms of reference to make it in line with the requirements of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and regulation 18 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS & OUTGO

The information relating to conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo, as required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is enclosed as Annexure - A, and forms part of this Report.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

In terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, your Company does not have any employee except KMP.A statement showing details pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is enclosed as Annexure B and forms part of this Report.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS U/S 186

The Company has made investments in securities of other body corporate(s), the details of which are given in Note 3 to the Financial Statements, which are within the limits prescribed under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013

CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All related party transactions are in ordinary course of business and at arms length, which are not material in nature. All related party transactions are with the approval of the Audit Committee and periodically placed before the Board for review.

The prescribed Form AOC-2 is enclosed as Annexure C, and forms part of this Report.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The details forming part of Extract of Annual Return in prescribed form MGT-9 is enclosed as Annexure - D and forms part of this Report.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT

The Board has appointed M/s Swati Mishra & Associates, Company Secretaries, to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year 2023-24 is enclosed herewith as Annexure - E and forms part of this Report. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualifications, reservation or adverse remark.

CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Pursuant to the Regulation 34(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 a detailed Corporate Governance Report along with Auditors certificate thereon and Management Discussion and Analysis Report are enclosed, and form part of this report.

DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS

1. Policy on materiality of related party transactions and dealing with related party transactions is available on the website of the Company.

2. The Company has formulated and published a Whistle Blower Policy to provide Vigil Mechanism for employees including directors of the Company to report genuine concerns, which is available on Companys website www.jausspolymers.com. The provisions of this policy are in line with the provisions of Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Regulation 22 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulation, 2015.

3. The Companys Remuneration Policy is enclosed as Annexure - F and forms part of this Report.

4. There were no significant or material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

5. During the year under review, there were no cases reported under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Directors wish to acknowledge and thank the Central and State Governments and all regulatory bodies for their continued support and guidance. The Directors thank the shareholders, customers, business associates, Financial Institutions and Banks for the faith reposed in the Company and its management.

The Directors place on record their deep appreciation of the dedication and commitment of your Companys employees at all levels and look forward to their continued support in the future as well.