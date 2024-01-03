To,

The Board of Directors

Jay Ambe Supermarkets Limited

(Formerly known as Jay Ambe Supermarkets Private Limited)

A001, Shubh Vivid, Por Kudasan,

Village- Kudasan, Gandhinagar,

Gujarat, India, 382421

Dear Sirs / Madams,

1. We have examined the attached Restated Financial Information of Jay Ambe Supermarkets Limited (formerly known as Jay Ambe Supermarkets Private Limited) (the "Company" or the "Issuer"), comprising the Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at September 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022, the Restated Statement of Profit and Loss for the six month period ended September 30, 2024, Fiscal 2024, 2023 and 2022, the Restated Cash Flow Statement for the six month period ended September 30, 2024, Fiscal 2024, 2023 and 2022 and the Significant Accounting Policies, and other explanatory information (collectively, the " Restated Financial Information"), as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on March 26, 2025 for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus ("DRHP"), Red Herring Prospectus ("RHP") and Prospectus to be prepared by the Company in connection with its proposed initial public offer of equity shares ("IPO") prepared in terms of the requirements of:

a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act");

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the "ICDR Regulations"); and

c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"), as amended from time to time (the "Guidance Note") read with SEBI Communication (the "SEBI Communication"), as applicable.

2. The Companys management is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Information which have been approved by the Board of Directors for the purpose of inclusion in the DRHP, RHP and Prospectus to be filed with the SME Platform of BSE Limited ("BSE SME") and the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat (the "ROC"), in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Financial Information has been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation stated in Note 2(a) to the Restated Financial Information.

3. The respective Board of Directors of the Companies included in the Group are responsible for designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of these Restated Financial Information by the management of the Company, as aforesaid. The respective Board of Directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note read with the SEBI Communication, as applicable.

4. We have examined such Restated Financial Information taking into consideration:

a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated February 01, 2025 in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Issuer;

b) The Guidance Note read with the SEBI Communication, as applicable. The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Information; and

d) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations.

Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note read with the SEBI Communication, in connection with the IPO.

5. These Restated Financial Information have been compiled by the management from Audited Financial statements of company for the financial year of Six months period ending on 30th September, 2024, Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024, 31st March, 2023, 31st March, 2022 prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

6. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on Auditors reports issued by us dated March 26, 2025 for the six-month period ended September 30, 2024 and Auditors report issued by M/s. Jay M. Shah & Co. dated September 06, 2024, August 25, 2023 and July 26, 2022 on the Financial Statements of the Company for the years ended March 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022, respectively, as referred in Paragraph 5 above;

7. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Restated Financial Information:

a) have been prepared after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies, material errors and regrouping / reclassifications retrospectively in the financial years ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and 2022 to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the accounting policies and grouping / classifications followed as at and for the period ended September 30, 2024, as applicable;

b) do not require any adjustment for modification except as mentioned in Note 40 of the Restated Financial Information; and

c) have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note read with the SEBI Communication.

8. We have complied with the relevant applicable requirements of the Standard on Quality Control (SQC) 1, Quality Control for Firms that Perform Audits and Reviews of Historical Financial Information, and Other Assurance and Related Service Engagements.

9. The Restated Financial Information do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of the reports on the Audited Financial Statements as at and for the period ended September 30, 2024 and years ended March 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022 as mentioned in paragraph 5 above.

10. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by us or the Previous Auditors, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

11. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

12. Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the DRHP, RHP and Prospectus to be filed with Stock Exchange and ROC in connection with the proposed IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to, or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.