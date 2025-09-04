iifl-logo

Jay Ambe Supermarkets Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Record Found

Loading...

Jay Ambe Supermarkets Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Jay Ambe Supermarkets Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

04 Sep, 2025|03:09 PM
Mar-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.50%

Non-Promoter- 28.49%

Institutions: 28.49%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Jay Ambe Supermarkets Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

2

1.73

1.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

5.55

1.36

-0.04

Net Worth

7.55

3.09

1.56

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Jay Ambe Supermarkets Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,756.8

105.123,09,540.71829.73015,932.12341.61

Trent Ltd

TRENT

5,470.85

116.81,94,481.86422.590.094,781.25166.37

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd

VMM

146.7

132.1668,498.69176.6101,669.2613.42

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

362.5

299.5918,916.153.070590.52115.87

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd

ABLBL

143

126.5517,450.2221.401,840.4720.6

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jay Ambe Supermarkets Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jignesh Amratbhai Patel

Non Executive Director

Harshal Daxeshkumar Patel

Non Executive Director

Bhikhabhai Shivdas Patel

Non Executive Director

RUTWIJKUMAR MAGANBHAI PATEL

Independent Director

Poonam Pravinbhai Panchal

Independent Director

Chetana Vora

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Renuka Trikha

Registered Office

A001 Shubh Vivid Por Kudasan,

Village-Kudasan,

Gujarat - 382421

Tel: +91 63580 27675

Website: http://www.citysquaremart.com

Email: cs@citysquaremart.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Jay Ambe Supermarkets Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Jay Ambe Supermarkets Ltd share price today?

The Jay Ambe Supermarkets Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Jay Ambe Supermarkets Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jay Ambe Supermarkets Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 04 Sep ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jay Ambe Supermarkets Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jay Ambe Supermarkets Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 04 Sep ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jay Ambe Supermarkets Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jay Ambe Supermarkets Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jay Ambe Supermarkets Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 04 Sep ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jay Ambe Supermarkets Ltd?

Jay Ambe Supermarkets Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jay Ambe Supermarkets Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jay Ambe Supermarkets Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Jay Ambe Supermarkets Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.