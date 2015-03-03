iifl-logo-icon 1
Jayant Mercantile Co. Ltd Balance Sheet

1.47
(-4.55%)
Mar 3, 2015|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Jayant Mercantile Co. Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

5.91

5.91

5.91

1.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.65

9.65

9.64

1.59

Net Worth

15.56

15.56

15.55

3.58

Minority Interest

Debt

0.06

0.06

0.06

0.06

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

15.62

15.62

15.61

3.64

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

15.18

15.14

15.09

3.3

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.22

0.22

0.22

0.22

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

14.97

14.93

14.88

3.09

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Cash

0.32

0.36

0.4

0.23

Total Assets

15.62

15.62

15.61

3.65

