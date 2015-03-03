Jayant Mercantile Co. Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
5.91
5.91
5.91
1.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.65
9.65
9.64
1.59
Net Worth
15.56
15.56
15.55
3.58
Minority Interest
Debt
0.06
0.06
0.06
0.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
15.62
15.62
15.61
3.64
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.12
0.12
0.12
0.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
15.18
15.14
15.09
3.3
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.22
0.22
0.22
0.22
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
14.97
14.93
14.88
3.09
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
0.32
0.36
0.4
0.23
Total Assets
15.62
15.62
15.61
3.65
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.