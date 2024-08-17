Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹1.47
Prev. Close₹1.54
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.51
Day's High₹1.47
Day's Low₹1.47
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.63
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.69
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
5.91
5.91
5.91
1.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.65
9.65
9.64
1.59
Net Worth
15.56
15.56
15.55
3.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.05
-0.03
10.18
0.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Director
Dipakkumar Ashar
Director
Mahesh Thakor
Director
Pinalkumar Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jayant Mercantile Co. Ltd
Summary
Jayant Mercantile Company Limited, a non banking finance company, provides investment and financing services primarily in India. The company is based in Mumbai, India.Jayant Mercantile Company Ltd was incorporated in the year 1985 and registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a non banking finance company. The Income is generated from investments in shares and debentures, immovable property, consultancy fees, interest from loans and advances.
