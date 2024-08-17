Jayant Mercantile Company Limited, a non banking finance company, provides investment and financing services primarily in India. The company is based in Mumbai, India.Jayant Mercantile Company Ltd was incorporated in the year 1985 and registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a non banking finance company. The Income is generated from investments in shares and debentures, immovable property, consultancy fees, interest from loans and advances.
