TO

THE MEMBERS OF

JAYATMA ENTERPRISES LIMITED

Ahmedabad.

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of JAYATMA ENTERPRISES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, Statement of Changes in equity and Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.(hereinafter referred as financial Statement).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies act, 2013 (The Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the India Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind As") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and Profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

The Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Valuation and existence of Current Investments Our audit procedures included updating our understanding of the business processes employed by the Company for accounting for, and valuing, their investment portfolio. We obtained accounts confirmation from the mutual funds and holding statements for the Equity Instruments and verified that the company was the recorded owner of all investments. Our audit procedures over the valuation of the Investments included agreeing the fair valuation of all Investments held at March 31, 2024 to the Net Assets Value provided by the respective Mutual funds and Market Value provided in Holding Statement of Equity Instruments. Valuation and existence of Non-Current and Current Investments designated at fair value through profit or loss are valued at 706.79 Lakhs and classified as level 1 financial instruments in the fair value hierarchy. Further disclosures on the Investments are included in note 8 to the financial statements. This was an area of focus for our audit and the area where significant audit effort was directed. As at March 31, 2024, the Investments in mutual funds are quoted at net assets value and Equity Instruments are quoted at market value. Our Observation: Based on the audit procedures performed, we are satisfied with valuation and existence of non-current and current investment.

Other Information:

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure - A - a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015 as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) The Company has not paid/ provided for managerial remuneration during the year. Hence this clause is not applicable.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) . The Company has no any pending litigation.

(ii) . The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which

there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) . There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and

Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) . (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds have

been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note no. 13 and 14, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on our audit procedures which were reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

(v) . The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

(vi). Based on our examination which included test checks, in respect of accounting software used for maintaining its books of accounts, the same did not have the feature of recording audit trail (Edit Log) facility. Further, since the accounting software did not have the feature of recording audit trail, comment with regard to its tampering cannot be given.

ANNEXURE - A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of the Auditors Report of even date to the members of Jayatma Enterprises Limited on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024.)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) In respect of its Property, Plant and Equipment:

The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment.

(i) (a) (B) In respect of its Intangible Assets:

The Company does not possess any Intangible Assets; hence the said point is not applicable.

>(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all the property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner every year. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to information and explanations given by the management the title deeds of immovable properties included in property plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipments or Intangible Assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any Benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transaction Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company does not carry any inventory during the year and therefore the said clause is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of Five Crores Rupees in aggregate from Banks and Financial Institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time of the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has made investments in Quoted Shares of Companies and the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The Company has not provided loans during the year, and hence said clause not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion, the investments made during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has not provided any loans and advances in the nature of loans or guarantees or securities during the year, and hence sub-clause (c), (d), (e) and (f) of Clause 3(iii) are not applicable to the Company.

The Company has not made investments in Firms and Limited Liability Partnerships during the year. Further the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

(v) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of section 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) According to information and explanation given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act in respect of activities carried out by the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information given to us, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues and Company had no arrears of such outstanding statutory dues as at 31st March, 2024 for a period more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has no disputed outstanding statutory dues as at 31st March, 2024.

(viii) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any unrecorded transaction as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no inter corporate term loans were raised during the year, hence the said clause is not applicable.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not raised any funds on short term basis which have been utilized for long term purposes. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(ix)(e) & (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) Accordingly to information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) Accordingly to information and explanation provided to us, no fraud by the Company or an fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not required to establish a vigil mechanism for their directors and employees to report their genuine concerns or grievances in accordance with provisions of section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not falling under ambit of provisions contained in section 177 of the Act, the relevant clause is not applicable. Further transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 188 of the Act and details of transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports furnished by the internal auditors for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, hence the said clause is not applicable.

(xvii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation provide to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) During the year there has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the information available and explanation provided up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to comply with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xx) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to prepare consolidated financial statements for the year under review. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xxi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to clause (f) of paragraph 2 of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Jayatma Enterprises Limited on the Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 31st March,2024)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Jayatma Enterprises Limited ("the Company") as at 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act,2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.