iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jayatma Enterprises Ltd Share Price

19.88
(-4.97%)
Nov 25, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19.88
  • Day's High19.88
  • 52 Wk High24.11
  • Prev. Close20.92
  • Day's Low19.88
  • 52 Wk Low 16.06
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E9.29
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value25.28
  • EPS2.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.96
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Jayatma Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

19.88

Prev. Close

20.92

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

19.88

Day's Low

19.88

52 Week's High

24.11

52 Week's Low

16.06

Book Value

25.28

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.96

P/E

9.29

EPS

2.14

Divi. Yield

0

Jayatma Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

Jayatma Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Jayatma Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:59 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 14.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 14.39%

Non-Promoter- 0.67%

Institutions: 0.66%

Non-Institutions: 84.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Jayatma Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.32

3.81

3.45

3.15

Net Worth

7.32

6.81

6.45

6.15

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.48

0.49

0.43

0.41

yoy growth (%)

-3.31

13.35

6.25

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.1

-0.06

-0.07

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.4

0.32

0.31

0.22

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.11

0

-0.03

-0.01

Working capital

0.01

-0.08

0.15

-0.41

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.31

13.35

6.25

0

Op profit growth

-137.49

-50.14

739.47

-63.51

EBIT growth

27.18

0.86

39.48

-15.34

Net profit growth

-12.15

16.47

35.59

-14.65

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Jayatma Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

79.15

083,574.29-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.9

46.7743,188.45473.061.64994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

48.91

305.6922,896.3873.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

724.55

34.5513,930.3131.941.381,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

280.05

34.2813,459.3185.963.21510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jayatma Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Nirav K Shah

Non Executive Director

Toshi Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kruti Shah

Independent Director

Pathik Patwari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jayatma Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Jayatma Spinners Limited, was incorporated as private limited company in March, 1979 as Jayatma Spinners Private Limited, which was subsequently converted to public limited company with the name Jayatma Spinners Limited in 1994. Thereafter, the name of the Company was further changed to Jayatma Enterprises Limited in 2019. During last few years, the Companys main operation is trading activity and has revenue from other operations such as Lease & License Fees income, interest & Dividend income etc. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of cotton i.e. ginning activity and yarn etc. Earlier, the Company was in the operation of investment and Leasing & Rental business.In 2018-19, the Company has changed its main objects of the Company in order to include other business activities.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jayatma Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Jayatma Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.88 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jayatma Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jayatma Enterprises Ltd is ₹5.96 Cr. as of 25 Nov ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jayatma Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jayatma Enterprises Ltd is 9.29 and 0.79 as of 25 Nov ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jayatma Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jayatma Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jayatma Enterprises Ltd is ₹16.06 and ₹24.11 as of 25 Nov ‘24

What is the CAGR of Jayatma Enterprises Ltd?

Jayatma Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.61%, 3 Years at -31.18%, 1 Year at 12.63%, 6 Month at 23.79%, 3 Month at 4.63% and 1 Month at -0.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jayatma Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jayatma Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 14.39 %
Institutions - 0.67 %
Public - 84.94 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Jayatma Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.