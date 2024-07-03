Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹19.88
Prev. Close₹20.92
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹19.88
Day's Low₹19.88
52 Week's High₹24.11
52 Week's Low₹16.06
Book Value₹25.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.96
P/E9.29
EPS2.14
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.32
3.81
3.45
3.15
Net Worth
7.32
6.81
6.45
6.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.48
0.49
0.43
0.41
yoy growth (%)
-3.31
13.35
6.25
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.1
-0.06
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.4
0.32
0.31
0.22
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.11
0
-0.03
-0.01
Working capital
0.01
-0.08
0.15
-0.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.31
13.35
6.25
0
Op profit growth
-137.49
-50.14
739.47
-63.51
EBIT growth
27.18
0.86
39.48
-15.34
Net profit growth
-12.15
16.47
35.59
-14.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
79.15
|0
|83,574.29
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.9
|46.77
|43,188.45
|473.06
|1.64
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
48.91
|305.69
|22,896.38
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
724.55
|34.55
|13,930.3
|131.94
|1.38
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
280.05
|34.28
|13,459.31
|85.96
|3.21
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Nirav K Shah
Non Executive Director
Toshi Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kruti Shah
Independent Director
Pathik Patwari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jayatma Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Jayatma Spinners Limited, was incorporated as private limited company in March, 1979 as Jayatma Spinners Private Limited, which was subsequently converted to public limited company with the name Jayatma Spinners Limited in 1994. Thereafter, the name of the Company was further changed to Jayatma Enterprises Limited in 2019. During last few years, the Companys main operation is trading activity and has revenue from other operations such as Lease & License Fees income, interest & Dividend income etc. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of cotton i.e. ginning activity and yarn etc. Earlier, the Company was in the operation of investment and Leasing & Rental business.In 2018-19, the Company has changed its main objects of the Company in order to include other business activities.
The Jayatma Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.88 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jayatma Enterprises Ltd is ₹5.96 Cr. as of 25 Nov ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Jayatma Enterprises Ltd is 9.29 and 0.79 as of 25 Nov ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jayatma Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jayatma Enterprises Ltd is ₹16.06 and ₹24.11 as of 25 Nov ‘24
Jayatma Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.61%, 3 Years at -31.18%, 1 Year at 12.63%, 6 Month at 23.79%, 3 Month at 4.63% and 1 Month at -0.35%.
