|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.48
0.49
0.43
0.41
yoy growth (%)
-3.31
13.35
6.25
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.1
-0.06
-0.07
As % of sales
23.33
21.27
14.69
19.2
Other costs
-0.4
-0.3
-0.2
-0.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
83.4
61.35
45.81
75.8
Operating profit
-0.03
0.08
0.17
0.02
OPM
-6.73
17.36
39.49
4.99
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Interest expense
0
0
0
-0.01
Other income
0.48
0.27
0.18
0.25
Profit before tax
0.4
0.32
0.31
0.22
Taxes
-0.11
0
-0.03
-0.01
Tax rate
-27.63
2.73
-9.83
-4.55
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.29
0.33
0.28
0.21
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.29
0.33
0.28
0.21
yoy growth (%)
-12.15
16.47
35.59
-14.65
NPM
60.84
66.96
65.16
51.06
