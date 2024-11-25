iifl-logo-icon 1
Jayatma Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

19.88
(-4.97%)
Nov 25, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.48

0.49

0.43

0.41

yoy growth (%)

-3.31

13.35

6.25

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.1

-0.06

-0.07

As % of sales

23.33

21.27

14.69

19.2

Other costs

-0.4

-0.3

-0.2

-0.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

83.4

61.35

45.81

75.8

Operating profit

-0.03

0.08

0.17

0.02

OPM

-6.73

17.36

39.49

4.99

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.01

Other income

0.48

0.27

0.18

0.25

Profit before tax

0.4

0.32

0.31

0.22

Taxes

-0.11

0

-0.03

-0.01

Tax rate

-27.63

2.73

-9.83

-4.55

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.29

0.33

0.28

0.21

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.29

0.33

0.28

0.21

yoy growth (%)

-12.15

16.47

35.59

-14.65

NPM

60.84

66.96

65.16

51.06

