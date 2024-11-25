iifl-logo-icon 1
Jayatma Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

19.88
(-4.97%)
Nov 25, 2024

QUICKLINKS FOR Jayatma Enterprises Ltd

Jayatma Enterp. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.4

0.32

0.31

0.22

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.11

0

-0.03

-0.01

Working capital

0.01

-0.08

0.15

-0.41

Other operating items

Operating

0.26

0.21

0.39

-0.23

Capital expenditure

0.46

-0.06

0.06

0

Free cash flow

0.72

0.14

0.46

-0.23

Equity raised

5.71

4.77

3.93

3.55

Investing

0.29

0.69

0.18

0.29

Financing

0.38

-0.02

-0.01

-0.04

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

7.11

5.59

4.57

3.57

