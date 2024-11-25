Jayatma Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.4
0.32
0.31
0.22
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.11
0
-0.03
-0.01
Working capital
0.01
-0.08
0.15
-0.41
Other operating items
Operating
0.26
0.21
0.39
-0.23
Capital expenditure
0.46
-0.06
0.06
0
Free cash flow
0.72
0.14
0.46
-0.23
Equity raised
5.71
4.77
3.93
3.55
Investing
0.29
0.69
0.18
0.29
Financing
0.38
-0.02
-0.01
-0.04
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
7.11
5.59
4.57
3.57
