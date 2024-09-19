|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|19 Sep 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Friday, August 9, 2024 from 11:30 A.M. to 01:15 P.M. Detailed outcome has been attached. Requested to consider the same. In compliance with Regulation 30 read with sub-para 13 of Part A of schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 . Please find here enclosed with proceedings of Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 19th September 2024, from 11:30 AM to 11:40 AM through VC/other OAVM. Kindly take same on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.