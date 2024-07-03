Jayatma Enterprises Ltd Summary

Jayatma Spinners Limited, was incorporated as private limited company in March, 1979 as Jayatma Spinners Private Limited, which was subsequently converted to public limited company with the name Jayatma Spinners Limited in 1994. Thereafter, the name of the Company was further changed to Jayatma Enterprises Limited in 2019. During last few years, the Companys main operation is trading activity and has revenue from other operations such as Lease & License Fees income, interest & Dividend income etc. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of cotton i.e. ginning activity and yarn etc. Earlier, the Company was in the operation of investment and Leasing & Rental business.In 2018-19, the Company has changed its main objects of the Company in order to include other business activities.