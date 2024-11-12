Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Jayatma Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 12thNovember2024 at 2nd Floor 1 Laxminagar Co. Op. Society Beside Naranpura Post Office Naranpura Ahmedabad - 380 013 inter-alia to consider the following agendas: 1. To consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter Ended on 30th September 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015; 2. Such other agendas as may be considered necessary with the permission of the chair. We request you to kindly take note of the above. This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on today i.e. 12th November, 2024 at 11:00 AM, 2nd Floor, 1, Laxminagar Co. Op. Society, Naranpura, Ahmedabad -380013, had considered the following matter: Approval of Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th September, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 along with the Independent Auditors Review Report are attached herewith. The Board Meeting started at 11:00 AM and ended on 12:45 P.M. Kindly acknowledge the same. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 it is hereby informed that standalone Un-audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended 30th September,2024 were adopted , approved and taken on record at the meeting of Board Of Directors held on Tuesday,12th November,2024. The said standalone Un-Audited Financial Result along with the Independent Auditors Revie Report are attached. Kindly take the same on your record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Jayatma Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Quarter Ended on 30th June 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR. 2. To fix date and time for conducting the AGM of the Company through video conferencing (VC)/other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024; 3. To approve the draft notice for calling 44th Annual General Meeting; 4. To approve the draft of Directors Report for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024; 5. To fix book closure schedule and E voting schedule for ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company. 6. To appoint Mr. Chintan K. Patel Company Secretary Ahmedabad as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the year 2024-25. 7. To consider and approve appointment of Scrutinizer to scrutinize the entire e-voting process of AGM including remote e-voting in a fair and transparent manner. 8. Such other agendas as may be considered necessary with the permission of the chair. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Friday, August 9, 2024 from 11:30 A.M. to 01:15 P.M. Detailed outcome has been attached. Requested to consider the same. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 13 May 2024

Jayatma Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 20th May 2024 at 2nd Floor 1 Laxminagar Co. Op. Society Beside Naranpura Post Office Naranpura Ahmedabad - 380 013 inter-alia to consider the following agendas: 1. To consider approve and take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter and Year Ended on 31st March 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015; 2. Such Other agendas as may be considered necessary with the permission of the chair. Jayatma Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation to the notice dated 13th May, 2024, which was hereby given informing that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 20th May, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company, kindly take a note that the following additional agendas are proposed to the taken up in the said meeting: 1. Re-appointed Mr. Nirav K. Shah as Managing Director of the Company for a term of 5 years from 22/04/2024 to 21/04/2029. 2. Such Other agendas as may be considered necessary with the permission of the chair. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024) This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on today i.e. 20th May, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at 2nd Floor, 1, Laxminagar Co. Op. Society, Naranpura, Ahmedabad -380013, had considered the following matter: 1. Approval of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 along with the Auditors Report are attached herewith. 2. Re-appointment of Mr. Nirav K. Shah as Managing Director of the Company for a term of 5 years from 22/04/2024 to 21/04/2029. The Board Meeting started at 4:00 P.M. and ended on 6:15 P.M. Please consider for your record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024