To

The Members of

Jetking Infotrain Limited

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Jetking Infotrain Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standard prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules 2015 as amended ("Ind AS") and the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, the loss, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in specified the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to note 34 (b) to the standalone financial statements regarding the amount of Rs. 36.77 Lakhs recoverable from a Broker/Sub-broker for an unauthorised trade taken place in NSE F&O segment in earlier years, which is in appeal with the Honble High Court. In the opinion of the management of the Company, no provision is required to be made at this stage.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalonefinancial standalonefinancial as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matters 1 Measurement of investments in accordance with Ind AS 109 "Financial Instruments" Principal Audit Procedures On initial recognition, investments are recognized at fair value, in case of Investments which are recognised at fair value through profit and loss (FVTPL), its transaction cost is recognised in the statement of profit and loss. In other cases, the transaction costs are attributed to the acquisition value of the investments. Obtained an understanding of Companys business model assessed in accordance with Ind AS 109; The Companys investments are subsequently classified into following categories based on the objective of its business model to manage the cash flows and options available in the standard: Evaluated the Companys assessment of business model; Equity instruments, investments in mutual funds, real estate funds, other funds and investment in virtual currency at fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL) Obtained an understanding of the determination of the measurement of the investments and tested the reasonableness of the significant management; Equity investment in associate company at cost Evaluated the design of internal controls relating to the measurement and also tested the operating effectiveness of the aforesaid controls; The Company has assessed the following two business model: • Ensured that the Company has used valuation techniques that are appropriate in the circumstances and for which sufficientdata are available to measure fair value, maximising the use of relevant observable inputs and minimising the use of unobservable inputs; - Realising cash flows through the sale of investments. The Company makes decisions based on the assets fair values and manages the assets to realise those fair values. Assessed the appropriateness of the disclosure in the standalone financial statements in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework. - Held to collect contractual cash flows Since valuation of investments at fair value involves critical assumptions, significant risk in valuation and complexity in assessment of business model, the valuation of investments as per Ind AS 109 is determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the standalone financial statements. (Refer note 2, 7, 39, 40 and 42 to the Standalone Financial Statements) 2 Related party transactions and disclosures Principal Audit Procedures The Company has undertaken transactions with its related parties in the normal course of business. - Obtained, read and assessed the Companys policies, processes and procedures in respect of identifying related parties, evaluation of arms length, obtaining necessary approvals, recording and disclosure of related party transactions, including compliance of transactions and disclosures in accordance with the regulations. We have identified the accuracy and completeness of related party transactions and its disclosure as set out in respective notes to the standalone financial statements as a key audit matter to verify whether the transactions are recorded at arm length basis, disclosure of such transactions in the financial statements and regulatory compliance thereon during the year ended 31 March 2024. - We have tested, on a sample basis, related party transactions with the underlying contracts and other supporting documents for appropriate authorization and approval for such transactions. (Refer note 38 to the Standalone Financial Statements) - Read minutes of meeting of the Board and its relevant committee meetings and minutes of meetings of those charged with governance in connection with transactions with related parties affected during the year and Companys assessment of related party transactions being in the ordinary course of business at arms length and in accordance with the regulations. - Assessed and tested the disclosures made in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS and the applicable regulations.

Information Other than the standalone financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report namely Directors Report, Annexures to Board Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance Report, Business Responsibility Statement, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Board report including Annexures to Board Report Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance Report, Business Responsibility Statement, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 (Revised) ‘The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect tothepreparationofthesestandalonefinancialstatements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for the safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors. d) Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financialstatements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identifiedmisstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the applicable. mattersspecifiedin paragraphs 3 and 4 ofthe

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as, it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph (h) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014; c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended; e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, is as stated in paragraph (b) above. g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodifiedopinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial control over financial reporting; h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid or provided to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act; i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financialposition in its financial statements. (Refer Note 34 (a) to the standalone financial statements); ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses during the year ended 31 March 2024; and iii. There are no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024. iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief and as mentioned in note no. 51 (i) to the standalone financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identifiedin any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief and as mentioned in note no. 51 (ii) to the standalone financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; Beneficiaries") c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year and accordingly compliance of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, that was enabled at the application and the database level. Further, the audit trail facility has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the accounting software except at the database level the recording of audit trail facility was available for only last two months transactions, for all relevant transactions recorded in the accounting software. During the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. Further, the Company is using independent softwares for CRM and payroll processing which are not integrated with the accounting system of the Company. Based on the output of these softwares, the Company accounts for the entries related to student data management and payroll on a timely basis. Accordingly, in our view, the reporting responsibility under Rule 11(g) is not applicable for these softwares.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 01 April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. For PYS & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No. 012388S/S200048 Sanjay Kokate

Partner

Place: Mumbai Membership No.: 130007 Date: 28 May 2024 UDIN: 24130007BKAUZP4345

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 3 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date of Jetking Infotrain Limited) i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets, according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the

Company: a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets. (B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. b) The Company has a regular programme for physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all the assets are verified in a phased manner which is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the said programme, during the year, the management of the Company has conducted physical verification of property, plant and equipment at one of its location during the year. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of property, plant and equipment were not material and the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account. c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company. d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year. e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as of 31 March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. ii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of the Companys inventories: a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory (i.e courseware and other materials) at reasonable intervals during the year and no discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. iii) In respect of the Companys investments, loans, guarantee or security: a) During the year, the Company has not provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity during the year. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. c) The company has not given any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specification of any terms or period of repayment and accordingly the provisions of Clause 3(iii)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. d) The Company has not given any term loan and accordingly no amount is overdue with respect to loans and advances in the nature of loan. Hence, reporting under Clause 3(iii)(d) of the Order is applicable to the Company.

e) During the year, no loan or advance has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties and accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(iii) (e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. f) During the year, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment and accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order in not applicable to the Company. iv) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made, guarantees, and securities provided, as applicable. v) The Company has not accepted any deposits during the year from the public to which the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and provision of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder apply. Accordingly, Clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under Sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act. vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, goods and service tax, income tax, cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There are no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year for the period of more than six months from the date they became payable. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of duty of excise, sales tax and value added tax.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income tax, goods and service tax and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute with the appropriate authorities except following dues:

Name of the Statue Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which amount relates the Forum where the dispute is pending Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 292.45 F.Y. 2005-06 to F.Y. 2009-10 CESTAT, Delhi Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 72.43 F.Y. 2012-13 to F.Y. 2013-14 Commissioner of Service Tax (Appeals), Mumbai Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 17.94 F. Y. 2014-15 Commissioner of Service Tax (Appeals), Mumbai Total 382.82

viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). ix) The Company does not have any loans or borrowings from financial institutions, banks, government or debenture holders during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. x) In respect of issue of shares or debt instruments: (a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence, reporting under Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence, reporting under Clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xi) In respect of frauds and whistle blower complaints: (a) No fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report. (c) No whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence, reporting under Clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and detailsofsuchtransactionshavebeendisclosed financialstatements as the required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv) In respect of internal audit system: (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. (b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xv) In our opinion during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvi) In respect of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934: (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (b) The Company is not carrying Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) under the RBI regulations and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no Core Investment Company (CIC) within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses amounting to Rs. 113.86 Lakhs during the financial year covered by our audit. However, Company has not incurred any cash losses in the immediately preceding year. xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financialassets and payment the financial statements and our knowledge of the offinancial Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx) The Company is not required to spend amounts towards Corporate Social Responsilility as it does not fulfill the conditions given under section 135 of Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting on clauses 3(xx) (a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For PYS & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No. 012388S/S200048

Sanjay Kokate

Partner

Membership No.: 130007 UDIN: 24130007BKAUZP4345

Place: Mumbai

Date: 28 May 2024

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Jetking Infotrain Limited (‘the Company") as of and for the year ended 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on theCompanysinternalfinancial .reporting controls system over financial

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accuratelyandfairlyreflectthe transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to further periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 financial March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Control Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For PYS & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No. 012388S/S200048

Sanjay Kokate

Partner

Membership No.: 130007 UDIN: 24130007BKAUZP4345

Place: Mumbai

Date: 28 May 2024