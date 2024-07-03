Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorComputer Education
Open₹120.75
Prev. Close₹115
Turnover(Lac.)₹20.99
Day's High₹120.75
Day's Low₹109.25
52 Week's High₹164.64
52 Week's Low₹48.26
Book Value₹71.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)64.54
P/E19.86
EPS5.79
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.91
5.91
5.91
5.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
33.25
33.8
34.2
32.35
Net Worth
39.16
39.71
40.11
38.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.54
17.59
20.91
23.55
yoy growth (%)
-57.11
-15.88
-11.2
-4.49
Raw materials
-0.09
-0.89
-1.3
-1.01
As % of sales
1.19
5.05
6.23
4.3
Employee costs
-6.51
-8.66
-8.76
-9.64
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-7.35
0.08
1.9
Depreciation
-2.11
-2.51
-2.04
-2.2
Tax paid
-0.12
1.15
0.37
-0.13
Working capital
1.59
-1.91
2.09
-2.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-57.11
-15.88
-11.2
-4.49
Op profit growth
-26.31
192.23
226.8
-127.27
EBIT growth
-101.36
-7,488.04
-94.83
112.02
Net profit growth
-97.99
-1,437.04
-73.91
165.55
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
18.92
18.85
12.63
8.06
18.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
18.92
18.85
12.63
8.06
18.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.83
3.6
5.33
7.32
1.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NIIT Ltd
NIITLTD
192.6
|68.06
|2,609.92
|8.25
|0.39
|35.69
|76.46
Aptech Ltd
APTECHT
183.2
|51.46
|1,062.56
|0.41
|2.46
|57.48
|43.69
BITS Ltd
28.94
|0
|323.77
|0.01
|0
|0.27
|1.58
Zee Learn Ltd
ZEELEARN
7.97
|4.98
|260.67
|0.8
|0
|37.84
|3.67
Compucom Software Ltd
COMPUSOFT
28.24
|97.38
|223.45
|0.78
|1.42
|7.25
|17.56
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Director
Suresh G Bharwani
Vice Chairman & Director
Nandu G Bharwani
Independent Director
Mehul K Kuwadia
Independent Director
Surjit Banga
Independent Director
Manoj Mandavgane
Independent Director
Swati Gaikawad Bhatt
Managing Director & CEO
Siddarth Bharwani
Managing Director & CEO
Harsh Suresh Bharwani
Whole-time Director
Avinash Bharwani
Independent Director
Nilesh Gandhi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepesh Shah
Independent Director
Pranav Agarwal
Independent Director
Guruprasad Shenai
Independent Director
Pooja
Independent Director
Ramkumar Warrier Madhav
Reports by Jetking Infotrain Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1983, Jetking Infotrain Limited is one of the reputed institute in the country providing training on Hardware and Networking. In a world of stiff competition, the Company is a reputable Hardware and Networking Institute that trains non-technical students to be the IT professionals of tomorrow through some of the most in-demand hardware and networking courses. The Company is engaged in the business of IT Training in Hardware, Networking and digital courses in Mumbai. The Company operates through its training centres and affiliate franchisees to provide these services across India, Nepal and South-east Asia.Various sectors in the Company such as IT, BPOs, Retail, Manufacturing, PSUs, Healthcare require well trained professionals and thats where Jetkings wholesome courses provide students the edge. Jetkings hardware and networking courses sought after due to them most relevant and compatible with industry requirements. With proactive initiatives and academic collaborations with Microsoft, Redhat Linux, HeathKit, and Prometric Jetkings certifications provide quality and are at par with international curricula.In addition to churning out brilliant hardware and networking talent of the country, the Company placed emphasis on all-round development of its students before they enter the market place. Jetkings Smartlab Plus was a unique training methodology that focused on presentation skills, personality development training, English-speaking, Yoga, 60% practical, CBT
Read More
The Jetking Infotrain Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹109.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jetking Infotrain Ltd is ₹64.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jetking Infotrain Ltd is 19.86 and 1.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jetking Infotrain Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jetking Infotrain Ltd is ₹48.26 and ₹164.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jetking Infotrain Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.98%, 3 Years at 14.21%, 1 Year at 60.30%, 6 Month at 101.33%, 3 Month at 87.05% and 1 Month at 76.52%.
