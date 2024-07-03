iifl-logo-icon 1
Jetking Infotrain Ltd Share Price

109.25
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:19:00 PM

  • Open120.75
  • Day's High120.75
  • 52 Wk High164.64
  • Prev. Close115
  • Day's Low109.25
  • 52 Wk Low 48.26
  • Turnover (lac)20.99
  • P/E19.86
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value71.63
  • EPS5.79
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)64.54
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Jetking Infotrain Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Jetking Infotrain Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Jetking Infotrain Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.37%

Non-Promoter- 1.36%

Institutions: 1.36%

Non-Institutions: 48.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Jetking Infotrain Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.91

5.91

5.91

5.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

33.25

33.8

34.2

32.35

Net Worth

39.16

39.71

40.11

38.26

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.54

17.59

20.91

23.55

yoy growth (%)

-57.11

-15.88

-11.2

-4.49

Raw materials

-0.09

-0.89

-1.3

-1.01

As % of sales

1.19

5.05

6.23

4.3

Employee costs

-6.51

-8.66

-8.76

-9.64

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

-7.35

0.08

1.9

Depreciation

-2.11

-2.51

-2.04

-2.2

Tax paid

-0.12

1.15

0.37

-0.13

Working capital

1.59

-1.91

2.09

-2.74

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-57.11

-15.88

-11.2

-4.49

Op profit growth

-26.31

192.23

226.8

-127.27

EBIT growth

-101.36

-7,488.04

-94.83

112.02

Net profit growth

-97.99

-1,437.04

-73.91

165.55

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

18.92

18.85

12.63

8.06

18.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

18.92

18.85

12.63

8.06

18.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.83

3.6

5.33

7.32

1.96

View Annually Results

Jetking Infotrain Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NIIT Ltd

NIITLTD

192.6

68.062,609.928.250.3935.6976.46

Aptech Ltd

APTECHT

183.2

51.461,062.560.412.4657.4843.69

BITS Ltd

28.94

0323.770.0100.271.58

Zee Learn Ltd

ZEELEARN

7.97

4.98260.670.8037.843.67

Compucom Software Ltd

COMPUSOFT

28.24

97.38223.450.781.427.2517.56

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jetking Infotrain Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

Suresh G Bharwani

Vice Chairman & Director

Nandu G Bharwani

Independent Director

Mehul K Kuwadia

Independent Director

Surjit Banga

Independent Director

Manoj Mandavgane

Independent Director

Swati Gaikawad Bhatt

Managing Director & CEO

Siddarth Bharwani

Managing Director & CEO

Harsh Suresh Bharwani

Whole-time Director

Avinash Bharwani

Independent Director

Nilesh Gandhi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepesh Shah

Independent Director

Pranav Agarwal

Independent Director

Guruprasad Shenai

Independent Director

Pooja

Independent Director

Ramkumar Warrier Madhav

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jetking Infotrain Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1983, Jetking Infotrain Limited is one of the reputed institute in the country providing training on Hardware and Networking. In a world of stiff competition, the Company is a reputable Hardware and Networking Institute that trains non-technical students to be the IT professionals of tomorrow through some of the most in-demand hardware and networking courses. The Company is engaged in the business of IT Training in Hardware, Networking and digital courses in Mumbai. The Company operates through its training centres and affiliate franchisees to provide these services across India, Nepal and South-east Asia.Various sectors in the Company such as IT, BPOs, Retail, Manufacturing, PSUs, Healthcare require well trained professionals and thats where Jetkings wholesome courses provide students the edge. Jetkings hardware and networking courses sought after due to them most relevant and compatible with industry requirements. With proactive initiatives and academic collaborations with Microsoft, Redhat Linux, HeathKit, and Prometric Jetkings certifications provide quality and are at par with international curricula.In addition to churning out brilliant hardware and networking talent of the country, the Company placed emphasis on all-round development of its students before they enter the market place. Jetkings Smartlab Plus was a unique training methodology that focused on presentation skills, personality development training, English-speaking, Yoga, 60% practical, CBT
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jetking Infotrain Ltd share price today?

The Jetking Infotrain Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹109.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jetking Infotrain Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jetking Infotrain Ltd is ₹64.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jetking Infotrain Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jetking Infotrain Ltd is 19.86 and 1.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jetking Infotrain Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jetking Infotrain Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jetking Infotrain Ltd is ₹48.26 and ₹164.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jetking Infotrain Ltd?

Jetking Infotrain Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.98%, 3 Years at 14.21%, 1 Year at 60.30%, 6 Month at 101.33%, 3 Month at 87.05% and 1 Month at 76.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jetking Infotrain Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jetking Infotrain Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.38 %
Institutions - 1.37 %
Public - 48.25 %

