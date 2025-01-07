iifl-logo-icon 1
Jetking Infotrain Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

103.8
(-4.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:03:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Jetking Infotrain Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.54

17.59

20.91

23.55

yoy growth (%)

-57.11

-15.88

-11.2

-4.49

Raw materials

-0.09

-0.89

-1.3

-1.01

As % of sales

1.19

5.05

6.23

4.3

Employee costs

-6.51

-8.66

-8.76

-9.64

As % of sales

86.36

49.21

41.9

40.95

Other costs

-5.89

-14.77

-13.15

-13.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

78.19

83.98

62.87

57.72

Operating profit

-4.96

-6.73

-2.3

-0.7

OPM

-65.75

-38.26

-11.01

-2.99

Depreciation

-2.11

-2.51

-2.04

-2.2

Interest expense

-0.09

-0.05

-0.01

0

Other income

7.17

1.96

4.44

4.82

Profit before tax

0

-7.35

0.08

1.9

Taxes

-0.12

1.15

0.37

-0.13

Tax rate

-4,714.81

-15.65

423.95

-6.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.12

-6.19

0.46

1.77

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.12

-6.19

0.46

1.77

yoy growth (%)

-97.99

-1,437.04

-73.91

165.55

NPM

-1.65

-35.23

2.21

7.54

