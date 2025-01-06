iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jetking Infotrain Ltd Cash Flow Statement

109.25
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jetking Infotrain Ltd

Jetking Infotrai FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

-7.35

0.08

1.9

Depreciation

-2.11

-2.51

-2.04

-2.2

Tax paid

-0.12

1.15

0.37

-0.13

Working capital

1.59

-1.91

2.09

-2.74

Other operating items

Operating

-0.65

-10.62

0.51

-3.16

Capital expenditure

0.73

3.81

-0.11

-3.23

Free cash flow

0.08

-6.81

0.39

-6.39

Equity raised

64.87

78.16

78.25

75.44

Investing

3.45

-11.3

-0.84

4.43

Financing

0.44

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

68.85

60.05

77.8

73.47

Jetking Infotrai : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jetking Infotrain Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.