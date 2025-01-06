Jetking Infotrain Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-7.35
0.08
1.9
Depreciation
-2.11
-2.51
-2.04
-2.2
Tax paid
-0.12
1.15
0.37
-0.13
Working capital
1.59
-1.91
2.09
-2.74
Other operating items
Operating
-0.65
-10.62
0.51
-3.16
Capital expenditure
0.73
3.81
-0.11
-3.23
Free cash flow
0.08
-6.81
0.39
-6.39
Equity raised
64.87
78.16
78.25
75.44
Investing
3.45
-11.3
-0.84
4.43
Financing
0.44
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
68.85
60.05
77.8
73.47
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.