|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-56.87
-10.69
-11.2
-4.49
Op profit growth
-35.78
227.44
226.43
-127.32
EBIT growth
-103.81
-8,416.2
-94.86
112.12
Net profit growth
-100.75
-1,628.14
-73.94
165.76
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-60.14
-40.39
-11.01
-2.99
EBIT margin
3.86
-43.66
0.46
8.11
Net profit margin
0.66
-37.87
2.21
7.54
RoCE
0.76
-18.46
0.2
4.05
RoNW
0.03
-4.26
0.25
0.99
RoA
0.03
-4
0.24
0.94
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.09
-11.98
0.78
3.01
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-3.57
-16.33
-2.67
-0.72
Book value per share
63.56
63.36
76.98
76.24
Valuation ratios
P/E
369.44
-1.56
74.48
15.43
P/CEPS
-9.29
-1.14
-21.72
-63.84
P/B
0.52
0.29
0.75
0.6
EV/EBIDTA
6.77
-1.76
13.39
6.1
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-74.9
-13.97
427.33
-6.89
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
106.45
43.08
38.99
49.57
Inventory days
11.77
5.07
4.71
4.57
Creditor days
-27.15
-12.73
-15.79
-14.59
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.16
122.67
-9.52
-909.8
Net debt / equity
-0.07
-0.03
-0.12
-0.04
Net debt / op. profit
0.59
0.16
2.44
3.15
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-1.12
-4.76
-6.23
-4.3
Employee costs
-81.24
-51.83
-41.9
-40.95
Other costs
-77.77
-83.79
-62.88
-57.72
