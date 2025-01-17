iifl-logo-icon 1
Jetking Infotrain Ltd Key Ratios

76.25
(4.96%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:44:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-56.87

-10.69

-11.2

-4.49

Op profit growth

-35.78

227.44

226.43

-127.32

EBIT growth

-103.81

-8,416.2

-94.86

112.12

Net profit growth

-100.75

-1,628.14

-73.94

165.76

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-60.14

-40.39

-11.01

-2.99

EBIT margin

3.86

-43.66

0.46

8.11

Net profit margin

0.66

-37.87

2.21

7.54

RoCE

0.76

-18.46

0.2

4.05

RoNW

0.03

-4.26

0.25

0.99

RoA

0.03

-4

0.24

0.94

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.09

-11.98

0.78

3.01

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-3.57

-16.33

-2.67

-0.72

Book value per share

63.56

63.36

76.98

76.24

Valuation ratios

P/E

369.44

-1.56

74.48

15.43

P/CEPS

-9.29

-1.14

-21.72

-63.84

P/B

0.52

0.29

0.75

0.6

EV/EBIDTA

6.77

-1.76

13.39

6.1

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-74.9

-13.97

427.33

-6.89

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

106.45

43.08

38.99

49.57

Inventory days

11.77

5.07

4.71

4.57

Creditor days

-27.15

-12.73

-15.79

-14.59

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.16

122.67

-9.52

-909.8

Net debt / equity

-0.07

-0.03

-0.12

-0.04

Net debt / op. profit

0.59

0.16

2.44

3.15

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-1.12

-4.76

-6.23

-4.3

Employee costs

-81.24

-51.83

-41.9

-40.95

Other costs

-77.77

-83.79

-62.88

-57.72

