Jetking Infotrain Ltd Nine Monthly Results

98.65
(-4.96%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

14.57

14.08

8.85

5.39

15.06

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

14.57

14.08

8.85

5.39

15.06

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.62

3.06

3.78

4.07

1.33

Total Income

17.18

17.14

12.63

9.45

16.39

Total Expenditure

16.32

17.35

10.61

8.86

17.89

PBIDT

0.86

-0.2

2.02

0.6

-1.49

Interest

0.14

0.12

0.13

0.06

0.04

PBDT

0.72

-0.32

1.89

0.53

-1.53

Depreciation

1.68

1.43

1.53

1.52

1.95

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

-0.02

Deferred Tax

0

0

-0.25

0

-0.81

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.96

-1.75

0.61

-0.99

-2.65

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.96

-1.75

0.61

-0.99

-2.65

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.96

-1.75

0.61

-0.99

-2.65

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.63

-2.96

1.04

-1.67

4.48

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.91

5.91

5.91

5.91

5.91

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.9

-1.42

22.82

11.13

-9.89

PBDTM(%)

4.94

-2.27

21.35

9.83

-10.15

PATM(%)

-6.58

-12.42

6.89

-18.36

-17.59

