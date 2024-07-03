Jetking Infotrain Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
14.57
14.08
8.85
5.39
15.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
14.57
14.08
8.85
5.39
15.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.62
3.06
3.78
4.07
1.33
Total Income
17.18
17.14
12.63
9.45
16.39
Total Expenditure
16.32
17.35
10.61
8.86
17.89
PBIDT
0.86
-0.2
2.02
0.6
-1.49
Interest
0.14
0.12
0.13
0.06
0.04
PBDT
0.72
-0.32
1.89
0.53
-1.53
Depreciation
1.68
1.43
1.53
1.52
1.95
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
-0.02
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.25
0
-0.81
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.96
-1.75
0.61
-0.99
-2.65
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.96
-1.75
0.61
-0.99
-2.65
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.96
-1.75
0.61
-0.99
-2.65
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.63
-2.96
1.04
-1.67
4.48
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.91
5.91
5.91
5.91
5.91
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.9
-1.42
22.82
11.13
-9.89
PBDTM(%)
4.94
-2.27
21.35
9.83
-10.15
PATM(%)
-6.58
-12.42
6.89
-18.36
-17.59
No Record Found
