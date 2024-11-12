iifl-logo-icon 1
Jetking Infotrain Ltd Board Meeting

Jetking Infotrai CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202431 Oct 2024
JETKING INFOTRAIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024
Board Meeting6 Aug 202416 Jul 2024
JETKING INFOTRAIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 The unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and others. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
Appointment of Ms. Pooja Motwani as an Additional Director (Non-executive in the capacity of Independent Director)
Board Meeting28 May 202424 May 2024
JETKING INFOTRAIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. Further as intimated earlier vide letter dated March 31 2024 the trading window which already stands closed from April 01 2024 would continue to remain closed until 48 hours after the announcement of the aforesaid Unaudited financial results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. The Audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting16 Apr 202416 Apr 2024
Appointment of Mr. Guruprasad Shenai as an Additional Director (Non-Executive in the capacity of Independent Director).
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
Outcome of the Board meeting held on 30.03.2024
Board Meeting8 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
JETKING INFOTRAIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2023.Further as intimated earlier vide letter dated December 21 2023 the trading window which already stands closed from January 01 2024 would continue to remain closed until 48 hours after the announcement of the aforesaid Unaudited financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31 2023. The Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/02/2024)

