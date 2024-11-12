Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 31 Oct 2024

JETKING INFOTRAIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 16 Jul 2024

JETKING INFOTRAIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 The unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and others. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

Appointment of Ms. Pooja Motwani as an Additional Director (Non-executive in the capacity of Independent Director)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 24 May 2024

JETKING INFOTRAIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. Further as intimated earlier vide letter dated March 31 2024 the trading window which already stands closed from April 01 2024 would continue to remain closed until 48 hours after the announcement of the aforesaid Unaudited financial results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. The Audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Apr 2024 16 Apr 2024

Appointment of Mr. Guruprasad Shenai as an Additional Director (Non-Executive in the capacity of Independent Director).

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

Outcome of the Board meeting held on 30.03.2024

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024