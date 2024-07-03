Jetking Infotrain Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1983, Jetking Infotrain Limited is one of the reputed institute in the country providing training on Hardware and Networking. In a world of stiff competition, the Company is a reputable Hardware and Networking Institute that trains non-technical students to be the IT professionals of tomorrow through some of the most in-demand hardware and networking courses. The Company is engaged in the business of IT Training in Hardware, Networking and digital courses in Mumbai. The Company operates through its training centres and affiliate franchisees to provide these services across India, Nepal and South-east Asia.Various sectors in the Company such as IT, BPOs, Retail, Manufacturing, PSUs, Healthcare require well trained professionals and thats where Jetkings wholesome courses provide students the edge. Jetkings hardware and networking courses sought after due to them most relevant and compatible with industry requirements. With proactive initiatives and academic collaborations with Microsoft, Redhat Linux, HeathKit, and Prometric Jetkings certifications provide quality and are at par with international curricula.In addition to churning out brilliant hardware and networking talent of the country, the Company placed emphasis on all-round development of its students before they enter the market place. Jetkings Smartlab Plus was a unique training methodology that focused on presentation skills, personality development training, English-speaking, Yoga, 60% practical, CBT, field visits and quizzes while making the technical training fun, faster and easier.Since its inception Jetking provided high quality courses with an emphasis on course design while also creating an environment that hones and nurtures its students. It earned the prestigious ISO 9001:2000 certification. In 2023, the Company launched one of the most comprehensive blockchain courses with upto 600 hours of learning. Besides, it launched courses in Blockchain, Metaverse and Web 3.