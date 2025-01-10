To the Members of Jetmall Spices and Masala Limited

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of M/s Jetmall Spices and Masala Limited, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024 and the Statement of Profit and Loss Account & Cash Flow statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013

("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting

Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules and accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We Conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis of our opinion.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys board of director is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134 (5) of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and Cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies, making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In Preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The boards of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decision of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As Part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also

* Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. * Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

* Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimated and related disclosure made by management.

* Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If, we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusion is based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern.

* Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content on the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transaction and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 (the Order), issued by the central government of India in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the companies act 2013, we give in the Annexure A statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order , to the extent applicable

1. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our Knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash flow Statements dealt with by this report are In agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representation received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the board of directors, none of the director is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Companies Act 2013.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate

Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

g) In our Opinion the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31st 2024 has been paid by Company to it directors in accordance with the provision of section 197 read with schedule V to the act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company do not have any pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii) There were no amounts which we required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company iv)(a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) of companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014, as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) The company has not declared and paid dividend during the year.

vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31st, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For Darpan & Associates Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No.016156S

Darpan Kumar Partner

Membership No. 235817 UDIN: 24235817BKFAYQ5291 Place: Chennai Date: 25th May 2024

Annexure A to the Auditors Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date on the accounts of Jetmall Spices and Masala Limited ("the Company"), for the year ended March 31, 2024) Standalone Financial Statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report that:

i) a) In respect of fixed assets comprising property, plant, and equipment:

(A) The Company has maintained the full details including quantity of Fixed assets & same been physically verified by the Management at the reasonable intervals. (B) The Company does not have any intangible assets. Accordingly, this clause is not applicable.

b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and according to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification of the Property, Plant and Equipment is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c) No immovable properties recorded in the books of accounts. Accordingly, this clause is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable during the period under audit.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable

ii) a) The management has conducted the physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. We are informed that management has not discovered discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory on verification between the physical stock and book records. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures for physical verification of inventory followed by the management were reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company did not have any workings capital limit with any of the banks or financial institutions.

iii) The Company has made investments in, companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The Company has provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity during the year are in nature of current assets and related to the business of the company as reported by management please refer to the note 11 of financial statements.

(b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company are in nature of trade advances and do not have any repayment schedule.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loans granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has granted loans or advances are in the nature of trade advances either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Refer note 11 of financial statements

iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of the section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security.

v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from public during the year hence the directives issued by RBI and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules 2015, are not applicable

vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the business activities carried out by the company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable.

vii) According to the information and explanations given to us in respect of statutory dues:

(a) Undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have been regularly deposited to the appropriate authorities. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof, which were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues were outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, there are no unrecorded transactions that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (viii) of the Order are not applicable.

ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial insti0tution or government or any government authority.

(c) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds was raised on short-term basis during the year by the Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (ix)(c) of the Order are not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence Reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

x) (a) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our Audit.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable.

xiii) In our opinion, the company is in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transaction with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv)(a) In our opinion, the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business

(b) No internal audit reports available from internal auditors to be considered during our audit.

xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with them covered under Section 192 of the Act. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the order are not applicable.

xvi) (a) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause provisions of clause 3 (xvi) (a)of the order are not applicable

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no core investment company in the Group {as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Direction, 2016}. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xvi) (b) of the order are not applicable.

xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by the audit.

xviii) There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. However there were no issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, which the auditor is of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date;

xx) According to the provision of section 135 of Companies Act 2013 the company was not required to spend against Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xx) of the order are not applicable.

For Darpan & Associates Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No.016156S

Darpan Kumar Partner

Membership No. 235817 UDIN: 24235817BKFAYQ5291 Place: Chennai Date: 25th May 2024

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of M/s Jetmall Spices and Masala Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financials Statements under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of

M/s Jetmall Spices and Masala Limited (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the

Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For Darpan & Associates Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No.016156S

Darpan Kumar Partner

Membership No. 235817

UDIN: 24235817BKFAYQ5291

Place: Chennai Date: 25th May 2024