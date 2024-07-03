iifl-logo-icon 1
Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd Share Price

9.5
(-6.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10
  • Day's High10.66
  • 52 Wk High20.4
  • Prev. Close10.2
  • Day's Low9.5
  • 52 Wk Low 7.65
  • Turnover (lac)2.28
  • P/E145.71
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value16.29
  • EPS0.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.69
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

10

Prev. Close

10.2

Turnover(Lac.)

2.28

Day's High

10.66

Day's Low

9.5

52 Week's High

20.4

52 Week's Low

7.65

Book Value

16.29

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.69

P/E

145.71

EPS

0.07

Divi. Yield

0

Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd Corporate Action

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

16 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:01 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.10%

Non-Promoter- 79.89%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 79.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.99

5.99

5.99

3.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.77

3.73

3.43

0.94

Net Worth

9.76

9.72

9.42

4.44

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

11.23

44.67

42.6

yoy growth (%)

-74.85

4.85

Raw materials

-10.29

-43.02

-41.18

As % of sales

91.67

96.29

96.66

Employee costs

-0.5

-0.47

-0.31

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.07

0.19

0.18

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.03

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.04

-0.06

Working capital

-3.48

3.11

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-74.85

4.85

Op profit growth

-86.06

110.72

EBIT growth

-86.92

140.92

Net profit growth

-68.2

19.84

Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,023.25

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,306.6

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

650.1

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.35

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

865.05

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & CFO

Jatin Pandya

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Roopal Shreyans Lodha

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ankit Vimalchand Cordia

Non Executive Director

Kushal Kumar Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

R S Gowdhaman

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd

Summary

Jetmall Spices and Masala Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 06 September 2012 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu in the name & style of Jetmall Spices & Masala Private Limited which subsequently was changed to Jetmall Spices & Masala Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on 29th January, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai. The Company has been promoted by Mr Bharat Pukhraj Ji. Prior to incorporating this Company, its Promoter was operating in the name JETMALL SUKANRAJII, a proprietorship concern which was set up in year 1947 and was managed by Mr. Pukhrajji, father of the Promoter. The said Concern engaged in trading and marketing of Masala and Spices. Subsequently, its Promoter joined the business concern in 1994. In all those years, the business was mainly pertaining to trading in Spices and dry fruits. Jetmall Brand was launched in the year 2012. Upon Incorporation, the business was transferred from proprietorship concern to the Company and its Promoters started as a small trading company sourcing and supplying organic & natural produce to buyers. The Company has diversified business operations. Presently, with the efforts of its dedicated staff and trust of valuable customers, the Company Promoters have been able to create a significant presence for themselves as a preferred brand, in an extremely competitive market. The Company have a strong R&D team that undertakes the shelf life studies and quality of the products. I
Company FAQs

What is the Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd share price today?

The Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd is ₹5.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd is 145.71 and 0.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd is ₹7.65 and ₹20.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd?

Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -12.16%, 3 Years at -16.55%, 1 Year at -43.99%, 6 Month at -2.86%, 3 Month at 7.37% and 1 Month at -2.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 20.11 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 79.89 %

