SectorRetail
Open₹10
Prev. Close₹10.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.28
Day's High₹10.66
Day's Low₹9.5
52 Week's High₹20.4
52 Week's Low₹7.65
Book Value₹16.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.69
P/E145.71
EPS0.07
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.99
5.99
5.99
3.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.77
3.73
3.43
0.94
Net Worth
9.76
9.72
9.42
4.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
11.23
44.67
42.6
yoy growth (%)
-74.85
4.85
Raw materials
-10.29
-43.02
-41.18
As % of sales
91.67
96.29
96.66
Employee costs
-0.5
-0.47
-0.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.07
0.19
0.18
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.03
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.04
-0.06
Working capital
-3.48
3.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-74.85
4.85
Op profit growth
-86.06
110.72
EBIT growth
-86.92
140.92
Net profit growth
-68.2
19.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,023.25
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,306.6
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
650.1
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.35
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
865.05
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & CFO
Jatin Pandya
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Roopal Shreyans Lodha
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ankit Vimalchand Cordia
Non Executive Director
Kushal Kumar Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
R S Gowdhaman
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd
Summary
Jetmall Spices and Masala Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 06 September 2012 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu in the name & style of Jetmall Spices & Masala Private Limited which subsequently was changed to Jetmall Spices & Masala Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on 29th January, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai. The Company has been promoted by Mr Bharat Pukhraj Ji. Prior to incorporating this Company, its Promoter was operating in the name JETMALL SUKANRAJII, a proprietorship concern which was set up in year 1947 and was managed by Mr. Pukhrajji, father of the Promoter. The said Concern engaged in trading and marketing of Masala and Spices. Subsequently, its Promoter joined the business concern in 1994. In all those years, the business was mainly pertaining to trading in Spices and dry fruits. Jetmall Brand was launched in the year 2012. Upon Incorporation, the business was transferred from proprietorship concern to the Company and its Promoters started as a small trading company sourcing and supplying organic & natural produce to buyers. The Company has diversified business operations. Presently, with the efforts of its dedicated staff and trust of valuable customers, the Company Promoters have been able to create a significant presence for themselves as a preferred brand, in an extremely competitive market. The Company have a strong R&D team that undertakes the shelf life studies and quality of the products. I
The Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd is ₹5.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd is 145.71 and 0.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd is ₹7.65 and ₹20.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -12.16%, 3 Years at -16.55%, 1 Year at -43.99%, 6 Month at -2.86%, 3 Month at 7.37% and 1 Month at -2.02%.
