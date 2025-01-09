Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd Management Discussions

a. Industry Structure & Development:

India is the worlds largest spice producer. It is also the largest consumer and exporter of spices. The Indian spice market is expected to grow to an estimated USD 161.62 Million by 2032. The Spices Market shows a diverse distribution with significant regional variances. The southern and western regions of India, known for their rich spice production, hold the largest market share. States like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra are prominent contributors due to favorable climatic conditions and established agricultural practices.

b. Segment-wise analysis

Your Company is dealing in only one segment of business that is trading of Spices, Masala, Food Grains and Kirana Products.

c. Outlook:

Several factors drive the India spice market, including the growing preference for natural and organic food products. The increasing health consciousness among consumers leads to a surge in demand for spices known for their medicinal properties, such as turmeric, ginger, and garlic

d. Opportunities

The India spice market benefits greatly from the expanding applications of spices in the food and beverage industry. Spices are integral to Indian cuisine, known for their rich and diverse flavors. Beyond traditional cooking, the food processing industry is increasingly utilizing spices to enhance the taste, aroma, and shelf life of various products. As the food and beverage industry continues to innovate and expand, the demand for high-quality spices is set to increase, driving market growth.

Threats, Risks, and concerns:

One of the significant restraints in the India spice market is the fluctuating price of raw materials. Maintaining consistent quality is a major challenge for the India spice market. Adulteration and contamination of spices with inferior or harmful substances remain a persistent problem, undermining consumer trust and posing significant health risks. Apart from this, India faces stiff competition from other major spice-producing countries, such as Vietnam, Indonesia, and China.

e. Internal control systems and their adequacy:

Your Company has in place, adequate internal control systems and procedures commensurate with the size and nature of our business. These procedures are designed to ensure that:

* An effective and adequate internal control environment is maintained across the Company. * All assets and resources are acquired economically, used efficiently and are adequately protected. * Significant financial, managerial and operating information is accurate, reliable and is provided timely, and

* All internal policies and statutory guidelines are complied with.

f. Material developments in human resources/industrial relations front, including number of people employed:

The Company is continuously endeavoring to align the employees objectives with the business objectives of the organization to achieve its goals.

g. Key financial ratio

The key financial ratios are disclosed in the notes forming part of the financial statements.