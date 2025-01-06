Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
11.23
44.67
42.6
yoy growth (%)
-74.85
4.85
Raw materials
-10.29
-43.02
-41.18
As % of sales
91.67
96.29
96.66
Employee costs
-0.5
-0.47
-0.31
As % of sales
4.48
1.05
0.74
Other costs
-0.34
-0.53
-0.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.02
1.18
1.86
Operating profit
0.09
0.65
0.3
OPM
0.8
1.45
0.72
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.03
-0.03
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.5
-0.1
Other income
0.02
0.08
0.02
Profit before tax
0.07
0.19
0.18
Taxes
-0.02
-0.04
-0.06
Tax rate
-33.71
-23.47
-33.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.04
0.14
0.12
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
0.04
0.14
0.12
yoy growth (%)
-68.2
19.84
NPM
0.42
0.33
0.29
