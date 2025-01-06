iifl-logo-icon 1
Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.08
(-1.18%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

11.23

44.67

42.6

yoy growth (%)

-74.85

4.85

Raw materials

-10.29

-43.02

-41.18

As % of sales

91.67

96.29

96.66

Employee costs

-0.5

-0.47

-0.31

As % of sales

4.48

1.05

0.74

Other costs

-0.34

-0.53

-0.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.02

1.18

1.86

Operating profit

0.09

0.65

0.3

OPM

0.8

1.45

0.72

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.03

-0.03

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.5

-0.1

Other income

0.02

0.08

0.02

Profit before tax

0.07

0.19

0.18

Taxes

-0.02

-0.04

-0.06

Tax rate

-33.71

-23.47

-33.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.04

0.14

0.12

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

0.04

0.14

0.12

yoy growth (%)

-68.2

19.84

NPM

0.42

0.33

0.29

