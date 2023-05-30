Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 12th Annual Report of the Company and the Audited Financial statement for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The financial results for the year ended 31.03.2024 and for the previous year 31.03.2023 are as under:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars 2022-2023 2022-2023 Total income 148.96 394.90 Total Expenditure 142.73 355.35 Exceptional items - - Profit Before Tax (PBT) 6.24 39.54 Less: Current Tax (0.90) (9.24) Less: Deferred Tax (1.04) (1.05) Profit After Tax (PAT) 4.29 29.25

2. NATURE OF BUSINESS & BUSINESS REVIEW: The company is engaged in the business of trading of all kinds of Spices, Masala, Food Grains and Kirana Products. There is no change in the nature of business. During the year under review, the total revenue of your company was Rs.148.96 Lakhs as compared to previous year revenue of Rs.394.90 Lakhs. The net profit for the year is Rs.4.29 Lakhs as compared to previous year Profit of Rs. 29.25 Lakhs. 3. DIVIDEND & RESERVES: Your Directors do not recommend any dividend for the financial year 2023-24. The company has not transferred any amount to general reserve during the year under review. 4. SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURE AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES & PERFORMANCE THEREOF: Your Company does not have any subsidiary, joint venture, associate company as at March 31, 2024. 5. DEPOSITS: The company has not accepted or invited any deposits under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and rules related thereto. 6. ANNUAL RETURN The annual return is available for inspection of the members at the registered office of the Company and same shall also be uploaded in the website of the Company

www.jetmallltd.in

. 7. SHARE CAPITAL The Company has not issued any Sweat Equity Shares, Employee Stock Option and not called for Buy back of Shares during the financial year under review. The Company Shares are listed on BSE SME Platform. 8. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS: No material changes and commitments which could affect the Companys financial position have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company and the date of this report. 9. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS: The companys internal control systems are commensurate with the nature of its business and the size and complexity of its operations. In addition to the internal control systems, the board has laid emphasis on adequate internal financial controls to ensure that the financial affairs of the company are carried out with due diligence. 10. DISCLOSURE OF ORDERS PASSED BY REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNAL: No significant and material orders have been passed by any Regulator or Court or Tribunal which can have an impact on the going concern status and the Companys operations in future. 11. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES, INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186: The Company has made advances towards trade during the year under review. The Company has not given any guarantees, provided security nor made investments covered under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. 12. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS: A detailed analysis on the performance of the industry, the company, internal control systems, risk management are enumerated in the Management Discussion and Analysis report forming part of this report and annexed as ‘Annexure-A. 13. BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND ITS COMMITTEES: A. COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS The Board of Directors of the Company comprises of four Directors as at 31.03.2024 of which two are Non-Executive Independent Directors.

SN DIN NAME OF THE DIRECTOR DESIGNATION 1. 08899339 Ms. Roopal Shreyans Lodha Director 2. 02744512 Mr. Kushal Kumar Jain Director - Independent 3. 10299453 Mr. Shanmugam Whole Time Director 4. 10302382 Mr. Srinivasan Ravi Director Independent

(b) The details key managerial personnel are as follows:

SN PAN NAME DESIGNATION 1. AMBPR8279D Mr. Radhakrishnan CFO

(c) The details of change in Directors, KMP during the year is as follows;

S No DIN / PAN Name Particulars 1. ADWPG9737D Mr. R S Gowdhaman Appointed as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer w.e.f. 21.07.2023 2. 01534269 Mr. Ratanchand Lodha Resignation as Managing Director w.e.f. 01.08.2023 3. 10299453 Mr. Shanmugam Appointed as an Additional Director w.e.f. 01.09.2023 and Whole-time Director for a term of five years w.e.f. 01.09.2023 4. 10302382 Mr. Srinivasan Ravi Appointed as Independent Director w.e.f. 01.09.2023 5. 08970465 V Ankit Chordia Cessation as Director w.e.f. 25.10.2023 6. ADWPG9737D R S Gowdhaman Cessation as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer w.e.f. 31.01.2024

RETIRE BY ROTATION: Ms. Roopal Shreyans Lodha, Director, is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers herself for re-appointment. The board recommends her reappointment as director of the Company. B. MEETINGS The Board of Directors met 8 times on 30.05.2023, 21.07.2023, 01.08.2023, 01.09.2023, 16.10.2023, 25.10.2023, 10.11.2023 and 31.01.2024. The gap between two Board meetings is not more than 120 days. The particulars of name of the Directors and attendance are mentioned below:

S.No Name of the Directors Designation No. of Meetings in the year 2023-24 Held Entitled to Attend Attended 1 Mr. Ratan Chand Lodha* Managing Director 8 3 3 2 Ms. Roopal Shreyans Lodha Women Director 8 8 8 3 Mr. V Ankit Chordia ** Independent Director 8 5 5 4 Mr. Kushal Kumar Jain Independent Director 8 8 8 5 Mr. Shanmugam # Whole Time Director 8 4 4 6 Mr. S Ravi # Director 8 4 4

*Resigned w.e.f. 01.08.2023 ** Resigned w.e.f. 25.10.2023 # Appointed w.e.f. 01.09.2023 In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, a separate meeting of the Independent Directors of the Company was held during the year under review. C. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD A) AUDIT COMMITTEE: The Audit Committee of the Board acts in accordance with the terms of reference, which is in compliance with the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Act). The Committee is entrusted with the responsibility to supervise the Companys internal control and financial reporting process and inter alia performs the following functions: a. Overviewing the Companys financial reporting process and the disclosure of its financial information to ensure that the financial statement is correct, sufficient and credible; b. Recommending the appointment, remuneration and terms of appointment of auditors of the Company; c. Reviewing with the management, the annual financial statements and auditors report thereon before submission to the Board for approval, with particular reference to: Matters required to be included in the Directors Responsibility Statement in terms of clause (c) of subsection (3) of Section 134 of the Act, 2013; Changes, if any, in accounting policies and practices and reasons for the same; Major accounting entries involving estimates based on the exercise of judgment by management; Significant adjustments made in the financial statements arising out of audit findings; Compliance with listing and other legal requirements relating to financial statements; Disclosure of any related party transactions; and Modified opinion, if any, in the draft audit report. d. Reviewing with the management, the quarterly financial statements before submission to the Board for approval; e. Reviewing and monitoring the auditors independence and performance and effectiveness of audit process; f. Approving or subsequently modifying any transactions of the Company with related parties; g. Scrutinizing the inter-corporate loans and investments; h. Reviewing the valuation of undertakings or assets of the Company, wherever it is necessary; Composition, Meeting and Attendance: The Audit Committee comprises of Three Directors. The Committee met 4 times during the year on 30.05.2023, 16.10.2023, 10.11.2023 and 31.01.2024. The attendance of the members at the committee meeting held during the year is given below:

Name Designation Category No. of Meeting Held Attended Mr. Kushal Kumar Jain Chairman Independent Director 4 4 Mr. V Ankit Chordia * Member Independent Director 2 2 Ms. Roopal Shreyans Lodha Member Non-executive Director 4 4 Mr. S Ravi # Member Independent Director 2 2

* Ceased w.e.f. 25.10.2023 # Appointed w.e.f. 25.10.2023 B) NOMINATION & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE: Brief description of terms of reference: a) Guiding the Board for laying down the terms and conditions in relation to the appointment and removal of Director(s), Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company. b) Evaluating the performance of the Director(s) and providing necessary report to the Board for its further evaluation and consideration. c) Recommending to the Board on remuneration payable to the Director(s), KMP of the Company based on (i) the Companys structure and financial performance. Composition, Meeting and Attendance: The composition of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee comprises of Three Directors. The Committee met 3 times during the year on 21.07.2023, 01.08.2023 and 01.09.2023. The attendance of the members at the committee meetings held during the year is given below:

Name Designation Category No. of Meeting Held Attended Mr. Kushal Kumar Jain Chairman Independent Director 3 3 Mr. V Ankit Chordia * Member Independent Director 3 3 Ms. Roopal Shreyans Lodha Member Non-executive Director 3 3 Mr. S Ravi # Member Independent Director 0 0

* Ceased w.e.f. 25.10.2023 # Appointed w.e.f. 25.10.2023 C) STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE: The Stakeholders Relationship Committee is to look after transfer of shares and the investors complaints, if any, and to redress the same expeditiously. The role and terms of reference of the Committee are in consonance with the requirements mandated under Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Composition, Meeting and Attendance: The composition of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee comprises of Three Directors. The Committee met 1 time during the year on 31.01.2024. The attendance of the members at the committee meeting held during the year is given below:

Name Designation Category No. of Meeting Held Attended Mr. V Ankit Chordia * Chairman Independent Director 0 0 Mr. Kushal Kumar Jain ** Member / Chairman ** Independent Director 1 1 Ms. Roopal Shreyans Lodha Member Non-executive director 1 1 Mr. S Ravi # Member Independent Director 1 1

* Ceased w.e.f. 25.10.2023 ** Appointed as Chairman w.e.f. 25.10.2023 # Appointed w.e.f. 25.10.2023 D) BOARD EVALUATION Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Independent Directors at their meeting without the participation of the Non-Independent Directors and Management, considered/evaluated the Boards performance, performance of the Chairman and other Non-independent Directors. The Board subsequently evaluated its own performance, the working of its Committees and the Independent Directors. E) STATEMENT ON DECLARATION BY THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY: The Company has received necessary declarations from the Independent Directors stating that they meet the criteria of independence as specified in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 14 . DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT In terms of the requirements of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, we, on behalf of the Board of Directors, hereby confirm that: a) The preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures; b) The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimate that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that period; c) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; d) The Directors had prepared the annual accounts on going concern basis. e) The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively. f) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively. 15. AUDITORS: M/s DARPAN & ASSOCIATES, Chartered Accountants, Chennai, were appointed as Statutory Auditors in view of casual vacancy caused by the cessation of M/s. Venkat & Rangaa LLP, Chartered Accountants. The Statutory Auditors have given their consent and confirmed their eligibility under Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013. In terms of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules thereunder, necessary resolution is placed before the members for approving the appointment of M/s. Darpan & Associates, Chartered Accountants, as the Statutory Auditors in view of casual vacancy and to hold office until the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held for the year ending 31.03.2028. 16. AUDITORS REPORT: The auditors have not made any observation, qualification in their report. The Auditors have not reported any frauds under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review. 17. SECRETARIAL AUDIT Pursuant to provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014, your Company engaged the services of Ms. A.K. Jain & Associates, Company Secretary in Practice, Chennai to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. The Secretarial Audit Report is attached. 18 . REPLY FOR COMMENTS IN SECRETARIAL AUDITORS REPORT:

Secretarial Audit qualification/comments Directors Comment The certificate as per Regulation 7(3) for the year ended 31.03.2023 has been filed belatedly on 06.05.2023. The Company will ensure that the filing is submitted within the due date. The Company has not appointed Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer as required u/s 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, and Regulation 6 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, within the due date. The Company couldnt identify suitable candidate, hence the delay in appointment of company secretary cum compliance officer. The Company had appointed the Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer w.e.f. 21.07.2023 which is beyond the due date i.e. 01.07.2023. The Company has not filed the Annual Report in xbrl with the Stock The Company will take necessary steps to Exchange for the year ended 31.03.2023 upload the same. The Company has not filed the prior intimation of the Board Meeting in xbrl as per Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Company will ensure that the filing is done in xbrl also. The Company has not filed the outcome of the Board Meeting in xbrl for change in directors, key managerial personnel and auditors The delay was due to inadvertence and not intentional. The Company will ensure that the filing is submitted within the due date. The Reconciliation of Share Capital audit report for the quarter ended 30.06.2023 is submitted belatedly on 02.08.2023. The Structured Digital Database Compliance Certificate for the quarter ended 30.06.2023 and 31.03.2024 is submitted belatedly The Company has not filed Structured Digital Database Compliance Certificate for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 The Company will take necessary steps to upload the same. The Company has not filed Form MGT-14 for the resolutions passed by the Board of Directors under Section 179 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company will take necessary steps to file the same.