Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd Summary

Jetmall Spices and Masala Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 06 September 2012 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu in the name & style of Jetmall Spices & Masala Private Limited which subsequently was changed to Jetmall Spices & Masala Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on 29th January, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai. The Company has been promoted by Mr Bharat Pukhraj Ji. Prior to incorporating this Company, its Promoter was operating in the name JETMALL SUKANRAJII, a proprietorship concern which was set up in year 1947 and was managed by Mr. Pukhrajji, father of the Promoter. The said Concern engaged in trading and marketing of Masala and Spices. Subsequently, its Promoter joined the business concern in 1994. In all those years, the business was mainly pertaining to trading in Spices and dry fruits. Jetmall Brand was launched in the year 2012. Upon Incorporation, the business was transferred from proprietorship concern to the Company and its Promoters started as a small trading company sourcing and supplying organic & natural produce to buyers. The Company has diversified business operations. Presently, with the efforts of its dedicated staff and trust of valuable customers, the Company Promoters have been able to create a significant presence for themselves as a preferred brand, in an extremely competitive market. The Company have a strong R&D team that undertakes the shelf life studies and quality of the products. It also had to guarantee that the products met rigorous quality and standards. The Company have gradually evolved from a trading company to a company with Southern Region of India The Company is engaged in the business of Manufacturing & trading of food and processed foods. The Company is prominently indulged in wholesaling superior supply of quality goods and is highly specialized in Masala, Spices & Dry fruits. Apart from this, the Company has wide range of spices & dry fruits products including Jeera, Meethi, Sounf, Mustard & many others. The Company is an importer of many products like cassia, Star Aniseeds, Cloves & Poppy Seeds as well.Jetmall maintain stocks and distribute them to different institutional parties like Masala manufacturers, Exporters, etc,. The Company provide them in bulk quantities and to retail stores in bulk quantities in its brand name and thereafter they repack and sell in their own brands. The Company raised funds from public by issuing 24,90,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 4.98 Crore in April, 2021.