|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|16 Nov 2024
|16 Nov 2024
|APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY / COMPLIANCE OFFICER
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Jetmall Spices And Masala Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider the results for the half year ended 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Consideration of results for the half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|Jetmall Spices And Masala Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider the financial results for the year 31.03.2024 Audited Financial Results for the half year/ year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024)
