Jhagadia Copper Ltd Balance Sheet

1.33
(3.91%)
Dec 16, 2011|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

124.17

124.17

Preference Capital

662.08

661.93

Reserves

-771.39

-552.02

Net Worth

14.86

234.08

Minority Interest

Debt

958.65

857.32

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

Total Liabilities

973.51

1,091.4

Fixed Assets

1,135

1,207.57

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.03

0.03

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

Networking Capital

-164.15

-120.5

Inventories

52.31

32.95

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.23

3.52

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

13.68

17.19

Sundry Creditors

-203.13

-154.99

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-27.24

-19.17

Cash

2.63

4.3

Total Assets

973.51

1,091.4

