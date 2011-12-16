Jhagadia Copper Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
124.17
124.17
Preference Capital
662.08
661.93
Reserves
-771.39
-552.02
Net Worth
14.86
234.08
Minority Interest
Debt
958.65
857.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
973.51
1,091.4
Fixed Assets
1,135
1,207.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.03
0.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
-164.15
-120.5
Inventories
52.31
32.95
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.23
3.52
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
13.68
17.19
Sundry Creditors
-203.13
-154.99
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-27.24
-19.17
Cash
2.63
4.3
Total Assets
973.51
1,091.4
