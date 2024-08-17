iifl-logo-icon 1
Jhagadia Copper Ltd Share Price

1.33
(3.91%)
Dec 16, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Jhagadia Copper Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

1.22

Prev. Close

1.28

Turnover(Lac.)

0.39

Day's High

1.34

Day's Low

1.22

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-52.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.51

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Jhagadia Copper Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Jhagadia Copper Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jhagadia Copper Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:24 AM
Mar-2010Dec-2009Sep-2009Jun-2009
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 30.88%

Institutions: 30.87%

Non-Institutions: 69.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jhagadia Copper Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

124.17

124.17

Preference Capital

662.08

661.93

Reserves

-771.39

-552.02

Net Worth

14.86

234.08

Minority Interest

Jhagadia Copper Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.1

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.4

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,292.35

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jhagadia Copper Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Sanjay Rangarao Chougule

Nominee (IDBI)

Ashok Udhavdas Katra

Director

Rajendra Kumar Mittal

Director

R K Batra

Nominee (IFCI)

T K Ray

Nominee

Ravendranath Shivshanker

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jhagadia Copper Ltd

Summary

SWIL was incorporated as Shalimar Wires & Industries in Mar.62 and got its present name in 1984. It was promoted by Satya Narayan Khaitan who has interests in other companies such as Anil Steel and Industries, Shalimar Industries, etc. In Dec.91, it came out with a Rs 6.87-cr public issue of 14% secured PCDs of Rs 100 to expand and modernise the companys plants at Nashik and Uttarpara. Its products include fourdrinier metallic wire cloth, dandy rolls, showers, brackets, which are import substitutes consumed by the paper industry, synthetic fibres, copper and copper alloy wires, copper alloy and nickel silver strips. The company has collaborations with a number of foreign companies, prominent among which are Metco Form, Finland, for multi-layer forming fabrics; United Wire, UK, for synthetic wire cloth and Sinclair International, US, for paper machine accessories.SWIL exports its products to Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, South Korea and Bangladesh. In 1993, BIFR leased out a sick unit -- Pamwi Speciality & Tissue Papers -- to SWIL for an annual rent of Rs 3.2 cr. The company has set up a copper smelter cum refinery at Jhagadia in the state of Gujarat to produce 50000 MTPA Copper cathodes, confirming to LME Grade A. This plant is set up in collaboration with Boliden, Sweden. This diversification project includes installation of plant and equipments for production of spirally linked canvas used in drying zone of paper machine and pollution control and have also taken up pl
