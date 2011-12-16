Jhagadia Copper Ltd Management Discussions

Jhagadia Copper Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
JHAGADIA COPPER LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Overview:
During the year, the plant has operated at 25.30% capacity (peaked to
34.46%) with 12,675 MT copper cathodes production of consistent quality
conforming to the LME Grade A specifications.
During the year, the flexibility of the plant in processing various types
of raw materials continued to be demonstrated by processing reverts;
concentrates with high insolubles, irony copper, copper dross, copper cake,
blister and other copper bearing raw materials.
During the year, the sale of copper cathodes continued at par with the
market premium, although not yet registered with LME.
Absorption of Technology
The company has successfully absorbed technology of smelting of various raw
materials through Top Blown Rotary Converter (Kaldo) and Refining
technologies envisaged in the design. Kaldo and Converter have been
successfully operated with different types of raw materials.
The Refinery has consistently operated at higher current efficiency
(98.05%) and time efficiency (96.08%) than envisaged in the design
operating parameters (current efficiency 96% and time efficiency 95%).
Status of Working Capital Finance
During the year, the company continued to face shortage of working capital
finance due to higher LME prices of copper upto third quarter of 2008 and
the lower production levels as sufficient quantities of the medium grade
raw materials at favorable treatment / refining charges and high grade raw
materials at higher discounts could not be procured due to adverse market
conditions.
Raw Materials Market Scenario
The raw materials used by the company are different in nature as-compared
to the raw materials used by primary copper smelters. However, the
treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) and discounts of the raw materials
used by the company have direct linkages with the TC/RCs of concentrates
used by primary copper smelters.
During the year, the global economic melt down and lower TC/RCs and
discounts over LME had adversely affected the company as the world market
of raw materials remained tight.
Safety and Occupational Health
During the year, plant operated with Zero Accident because of managements
continued focus and commitment. The regular in-house training programs were
carried put to maintain highest standards of the safety consciousness. The
departmental and central safety committee meetings were regularly
conducted. The efforts of the company in maintaining highest standards of
safety and health were recognized by upgradation of the OHSAS 18001-1999
Standard to OHSAS 18001-2007 Standard.
During the year, health checks were carried out for all the employees and
no occupational disease was detected.
Environmental Issues
During the year, emphasis and commitment to maintain sound environmental
management practices for treatment of waste gases, water and solid /
hazardous wastes were continued. The treatment of waste gases from furnace
through scrubber or through bag filters was continued for ensuring
adherence to the norms set by Environment Authorities. The plant was
operated with Zero Discharge. The ISO 14001: 2004 certification by DNV was
continued by successfully maintaining the environment standards.
Energy Conservation
During the year, several energy conservation projects were taken up. Few of
the projects taken up were as under.
(a) Installation of variable frequency drive in cooling water pumps at main
cooling tower to take care of different flow requirements at optimum energy
consumption.
(b) Anode furnace combustion air fans were provided with the variable
frequency drive to save energy consumption.
(c) Refinery ventilation fans were provided with the variable speed drive
to get significant saving on energy consumption.
Research and Development
During the year, Seminal Research & Development projects having relevance
to the existing operations were undertaken. Further few projects have-been
implemented in plant to improve operational efficiencies and reduce cost.