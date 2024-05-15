<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT </dhhead>

To the Members of M/S JHANDEWALAS FOODS LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of M/s Jhandewalas Foods Limited("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required subject to matter specified in basis of qualification paragraph and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

i. The financial statement indicates that the company has experienced a significant reduction in its accumulated losses, down from Rs. 5329.21 Lakhs to Rs. 2884.60 Lakhs. This suggests that the company has managed to decrease its losses by Rs. 2444.62 Lakhs. However, the net worth remains negative, although improved from the previous periods negative Rs. 2980.64 Lakhs to negative Rs. 536.03 Lakhs. This improvement in net worth by Rs. 2444.61 Lakhs, while notable, still points to a situation where the liabilities exceed the assets, which is a concern for the companys financial health and sustainability. It is essential for the company to continue its efforts in reversing this trend to move towards a positive net worth.

ii. The companys decision not to provision for interest on the credit facility from Axis Bank, Acme Resources Pvt. Ltd., and Dewan Housing Finance Ltd. is based on the classification of its account as a Non-performing Asset (NPA). According to the Reserve Bank of Indias guidelines, interest on NPAs is not recognized on an accrual basis but is booked as income only when it is actually received. This means that if the account is classified as NPA, the interest cannot be accrued in the financial statements. In the case of Axis Bank, which has initiated a recovery suit with the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) in Jaipur, the outcome of this legal action may influence the companys financial reporting and provisioning practices. The status of the suit, still pending, suggests that the financial implications are yet to be determined. It is crucial for companies to closely monitor such proceedings and update their financial records in accordance with the evolving legal situation and regulatory guidelines.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are furtherdescribed in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder.We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

Emphasis of Matters

Emphasis of matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment which considers it necessary to Draw Users attention to a matter or matters presented or disclosed in the financial statements that are of such importance that they are fundamental to users.

We have determined the matters described below to be the Emphasis of matters to be communicated in our report which are as follows: -

i. The financial analysis of the companys profit and loss account reveals a nuanced picture. While the headline figure shows a net profit of Rs. 24.22Crores, a closer examination indicates that this profit includes some extraordinary items. The profit before considering one of the item which is on account of amount of loan written back as settled through OTSof Rs. 18.49 Croresstands at Rs. 5.73Crores. Notably, a significant portion of the balance profitof Rs.5.73Crores is from the recovery of bad and doubtful debts of Rs. 9.42Crores. When these extraordinary items are excluded, the adjusted figure actually reflects a net loss of Rs. 3.69 Crores. This adjustment provides a more realistic view of the companys operational performance during the period, highlighting the importance of scrutinizing the components of net profit to understand the underlying financial health of the business.

ii. The financial analysis of the balance sheet reveals a significant concern regarding asset ownership. With fixed assets reported at Rs. 9.42 Crores, the distinction between Immovable and Movable assets is crucial. Immovable assets account for Rs. 5.92 Crores, yet a staggering Rs. 5.76 Crores of these assets lack proper title deeds in the companys name. This discrepancy suggests that the company does not have legal claim over the majority of its Immovable assets. Consequently, the actual assets held by the company amount to Rs. 2.50 Crores, all of which are Movable assets. This figure stands in stark contrast to the total external liabilities of Rs. 15.75Crores, indicating a potential financial instability and risk for stakeholders. It is essential for the company to address this issue promptly to ensure accurate representation of asset ownership and to maintain financial integrity.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Trade receivables and contract assets (as described in note 6 of the standalone financial statements) Our audit procedures included the following: The process of auditing trade receivables and contract assets involves a comprehensive examination of the managements control mechanisms. By assessing the design and operational effectiveness of these controls, auditors can determine the accuracy of the recognition and the potential recoverability of these assets. Detailed testing of relevant contracts and documentation, alongside the analysis of subsequent settlements, provides insight into the material balances and the fulfillment of future obligations. Ageing analysis of receivables at year-end, juxtaposed with contractual payment milestones, aids in the accurate classification of dues. For balances past due, a deeper dive is warranted, involving the verification of customer acceptances, examination of historical payment trends, and direct correspondence with customers. Additionally, evaluating the design, implementation, and operational effectiveness of internal controls over credit loss allowances is crucial to ensure that the management has a robust system in place to mitigate credit risk. As at March 31, 2024, the Company has outstanding trade receivables of Rs. 308.55Lakhs which represents approximately 14.13% of the total assets of the Company. In assessing the recoverability of the trade receivables and determination of allowance for expected credit loss, managements judgement involves consideration of aging status, historical payment records, evaluation of claims for deficiencies/ defective parts, the likelihood of collection based on the terms of the contract. We considered this as key audit matter due to the materiality of the amounts and significant estimates and judgments as stated above. 2. Procurement of Raw Materials and Valuation of Inventories The evaluation of the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls over procurement and inventory is a critical aspect of financial auditing. By employing a combination of inquiry, observation, re-performance, and inspection of evidence, auditors can gain assurance that the controls are functioning as intended. Substantive testing of purchase transactions through verification of underlying documents like supplier invoices and goods receipt notes further substantiates the reliability of financial records. Observing the inventory valuation process and re-computing inventory rates ensure that the accounting policies are consistently applied and that the financial statements reflect a true and fair view. Understanding the data and estimates used in calculating yield ratios, especially in comparison with prior periods, allows for the assessment of consistency and reasonableness in inventory accounting. Cut-off testing is essential to verify that transactions are recorded in the correct accounting period, which is crucial for the accuracy of period-end financial reporting. Lastly, scrutinizing manual journal entries for purchases helps in identifying any unusual or non-recurring items that may require further investigation. These procedures collectively contribute to a thorough audit and help in maintaining the integrity of financial reporting. We identified procurement of Raw material and valuation of inventories as a key audit matters because of significance of costs incurred during the year, related inventories as at reporting date and significant degree of management judgment involved in verification and valuation thereof considering perishable nature of inventory. In view of the significance of the matter we applied the following audit procedures in this area, among others to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence: 3. Related Party Transaction The audit procedures we have outlined are comprehensive and adhere to the stringent requirements necessary for a thorough examination of related party transactions. By assessing key controls and compliance with relevant regulations, we are ensuring that all related party relationships and transactions are properly identified and disclosed. The reliance on legal opinions for matters of interpretation is a prudent approach, adding an extra layer of scrutiny to the audit process. Furthermore, the inspection of ledgers, agreements, and statutory registers for completeness and existence of related party transactions demonstrates a meticulous attention to detail. This rigorous approach not only satisfies the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013, but also instills confidence in the accuracy and transparency of the financial statements. The Company has entered into several transactions with related parties during the year 2023-24. We identified related party transactions as a key audit matter because of risks with respect to completeness of disclosures made in the financial statements including recoverability thereof; compliance with statutory regulations governing related party relationships such as the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Regulations and the judgment involved in assessing whether transactions with related parties are undertaken at arms length. 4. Litigations, provisions and contingencies In view of the significance of the matter we applied the following audit procedures in this area, among others to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence: The Company recognizes a provision when it has a present obligation (legal or constructive) as a result of a past event, it is probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation and a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation. A disclosure for contingent liabilities is made where there is a possible obligation or a present obligation that may probably not require an outflow of resources. When there is a possible or a present obligation where the likelihood of outflow of resources is remote, no provision or disclosure is made. We have identified litigations, provisions and contingencies as a key audit matter because it requires the Company to make judgments and estimates in relation to the exposure arising out of litigations. The key judgment lies in the estimation of provisions where they may differ from the future obligations. 1. We tested the effectiveness of key controls around the recording and assessment of litigations, provisions and contingent liabilities. 2. We used subject matter experts, wherever required to assess the value of the provisions and contingent liabilities in light of the nature of the exposures, applicable regulations and related correspondences with the authorities. 3. Obtained Companys assessment of the open cases and compared the same to the assessment of subject matter experts, wherever necessary, to assess the reasonableness of the provision or contingency. 4. Considered the adequacy of the Companys disclosures made in relation to related provisions and contingencies in the financial statements.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report and Corporate Governance Compliances but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

That Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure B, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure A.

g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16), In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed pending litigations and the impact on its financial position - refer note 8to the Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts, which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

i. The company has not proposed any Final dividend during the year.

ii. The company has not proposed any interim dividend during the year.

iii. The board of directors of the company has not proposed any final dividend which requires approval of member at the ensuing annual general meeting.

vi. As proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable for the company w.e.f. April 1, 2023,the Company has used accounting software Tally Prime System for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail facility. The feature of recording of audit trail was enabled by the company from 31st October 2022 and the same has been operated thereafter for all transactions recorded in the software and the audit trail feature has not been tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per thes tatutory requirements for record retention.

For, Jain Chowdhary& Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 0113267W Place:- Jaipur CA Yogendra Kumar Lokanda Date: - 15.05.2024 (Partner ) UDIN:24416484BKEKRZ3853 Membership No:416484

AnnexureA

Report on Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies

Act, 2013

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/sJhandewalas Foods Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors’ Report

Referred to in para 7(I)(a) under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal &Regulatory Requirement’ of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible assets

a) (A)The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

(B)The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company, subject to the company had squared up a portion of receivable from related parties, amounting to Rs. 6,31,16,500/- by way of agreement to transfer of properties in companys favor against due amount and Rs. 73,36,000/- by way of an arbitration agreement dated 26th December, 2020. The properties have been included in value of fixed assets of the company but yet to register in company favor and the same are still held in the name of receivable as mentioned in the Notes 8 to the General Notes to Accounts. Out of the above, the properties mentioned in point no. 1,

2 & 3 amounting to Rs. 1,28,11,000.00were sold during the year by the actual title holder and accordingly removed from the fixed assets of the Company. Further, for the same reversal entry was accordingly accounted for & a Creditor, who was also a related party to the company was reduced. The details of the properties are as under:

Description of property Gross carrying value Held in the Name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held -indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of company* Shop No.350, Saraogi Mansion , M I. Road, Jaipur 45,69,000/- Renu Koolwal Directors Wife 2019-20 Sold During the Year 2023-24 Shop No.351, Saraogi Mansion , M I. Road, Jaipur 41,21,000/- Renu Koolwal Directors Wife 2019-20 Sold During the Year 2023-24 Shop No.352, Saraogi Mansion , M I. Road, Jaipur 41,21,000/- Renu Koolwal Directors Wife 2019-20 Sold During the Year 2023-24 Residential House at 143, Kailashpuri, Tonk Road, Jaipur 1,28,97,000/- Rakesh B Kulwal Director 2019-20 Registry Not Done Land at Govindgarh , 3,74,08,500/- Renu Directors 2019-20 Registry Not Chomu, Sikar Road Koolwal Wife Done Plot No 73, Sindhu Nagar, NH-11, Sikar Road, Jaipur 73,36,000/- Bhanwar Lal Koolwal Directors Father 2020-21 Registry Not Done

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment(including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

e) As per management representation and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) As explained to us & on the basis of the records examined by us, in our opinion, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancy of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory was noticed on physical verification of stocks by the management as compared to book records.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of five crores rupees, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause (ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not made investments in nor provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly reporting for provisions of clause 3(iii)(a), 3(iii)(b), 3(iii)(c), 3(iii)(d), 3(iii)(e) and 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and basedon our examination of the records, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with except non charging of interest on the loan.

v. The company has not accepted any deposits or amounts, which deemed tobe deposits covered under sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. As per information & explanation given by the management, maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanation given to us there were no outstanding statutory dues as on 31st of March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

Nature of Dues Period Amount Due in Rupee ESIC F.Y. 2019-2020 25,312.00 F.Y. 2020-2021 38080.00 F.Y. 2021-2022 1,53,759.00 F.Y. 2022-2023 124547.00 F.Y 2023-2024 130525.00 PF (Employee and F.Y 2022-2023 180912.00 Employer) F.Y 2023-2024 315795.00

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there is no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) that have not been deposited on account of any dispute except following :

S.No. Nature of The Statue Nature of Dues Amount in lakhs Period to which the Amount relates Forum where dispute is pending 1. Income tax Act, 1961 IT 1.50 2020-21 No appeal has been filed

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender as detailed below:

Nature of borrowing, including debt securities Name of lender Amount not paid on due date Whether principal or interest No. of days delay or unpaid Remarks, if any Term Loan Axis Bank Limited 4,52,98,214/- Both but final Amount due is not quantified in the absence of Bank Statement More than 3 Years Legal Dispute Term Loan DHFL 5,44,379/- Both but final Amount due is not quantified in the absence of Bank Statement More than 3 Years Legal Dispute Business Term Loan ACME Resource s Limited 1,68,38,542/- Both but final Amount due is not quantified in the absence of Bank Statement More than 4 Years Legal Dispute

(b) As per representation received from the management, the company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long term purposes by the company.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not taken any funds from any entity during the year or person on-account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) is not applicable.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) is not applicable.

x. (a) Based company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud, by the company or any fraud on the company, has been noticed or reported during the course of audit

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, no whistleblower complaints had been received by the company.

xii. The company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii)(a), 3(xii)(b) and 3(xii)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards (Ind AS);

xiv. (a) Yes the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions during the financial year with directors or persons connected with him and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934). Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company has not conducted any NonBanking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Group does not have more than one CIC as part of the Group.

xvii. Based on our examination, the company has incurred cash losses from of Rs.Nil in the current financial year andRs. Nil in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of improvement during the year, in the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date except for the dues as referred in the basis of qualification para of our main report,

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. Based on our examination, the provision of section 135 are not applicable on the company. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

xxi. The company is not required to prepare Consolidate financial statement hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.