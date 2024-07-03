Summary

Jhandewalas Foods Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Jhandewala Foods Private Limited on August 14, 2006. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Jhandewalas Foods Private Limited on April 14, 2010. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Jhandewalas Foods Limited on September 29, 2017.The Company is currently involved in manufacturing and trading of Food Items such as ghee. It is also manufacturer of mangodi on job work basis and the marketers of Poha, Saffron and Dalia. These products are marketed under its own brand name Namans and Godhenu.The Company maintains hygienic norms and use good quality raw materials for manufacturing of its products. With a client-centric approach, the Company strives hard for utmost contentment of the customers. The manufactured products are prepared completely under hygienic atmosphere by the professional makers. The Company has been certified by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for the quality management systems in relation to its products.At present, the company has a one manufacturing unit, both located at Jaipur, Rajasthan. It is well equipped with machineries and other handling equipment to facilitate smooth manufacturing process. Along with this, the unit also have an in-house laboratory for testing the quality of products.In addition, the Company provides good quality raw materials like green g

