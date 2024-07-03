iifl-logo-icon 1
Jhandewalas Foods Ltd Share Price

81.49
(-1.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open83.01
  • Day's High83.01
  • 52 Wk High191
  • Prev. Close83.01
  • Day's Low81.49
  • 52 Wk Low 32.93
  • Turnover (lac)3.25
  • P/E19.22
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.02
  • EPS4.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)108.06
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Jhandewalas Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Jhandewalas Foods Ltd Corporate Action

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Aug, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Jhandewalas Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jhandewalas Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.89%

Non-Promoter- 49.10%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 49.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Jhandewalas Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.26

10.26

10.26

10.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-15.62

-40.07

-39.98

-35.88

Net Worth

-5.36

-29.81

-29.72

-25.62

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

28.2

47.7

154.88

177.87

yoy growth (%)

-40.86

-69.2

-12.92

19.7

Raw materials

-30.02

-58.84

-155.24

-162.36

As % of sales

106.44

123.37

100.22

91.27

Employee costs

-1.19

-1.81

-2.15

-1.83

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-18.56

-23.73

-11.6

5.08

Depreciation

-0.49

-0.56

-0.5

-0.39

Tax paid

0

0

2.06

-1.92

Working capital

-19.95

-43.55

-8.52

30.73

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-40.86

-69.2

-12.92

19.7

Op profit growth

-21.01

293.64

-156.34

13.58

EBIT growth

-12.99

241.38

-162.46

14.32

Net profit growth

-21.76

49.54

-601.03

40.16

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Jhandewalas Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jhandewalas Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Raakesh B Kulwal

Director

Jinko Devi Koolwal

Independent Director

Manan Jain

Independent Director

Rajat Kasliwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhagirathi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jhandewalas Foods Ltd

Summary

Jhandewalas Foods Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Jhandewala Foods Private Limited on August 14, 2006. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Jhandewalas Foods Private Limited on April 14, 2010. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Jhandewalas Foods Limited on September 29, 2017.The Company is currently involved in manufacturing and trading of Food Items such as ghee. It is also manufacturer of mangodi on job work basis and the marketers of Poha, Saffron and Dalia. These products are marketed under its own brand name Namans and Godhenu.The Company maintains hygienic norms and use good quality raw materials for manufacturing of its products. With a client-centric approach, the Company strives hard for utmost contentment of the customers. The manufactured products are prepared completely under hygienic atmosphere by the professional makers. The Company has been certified by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for the quality management systems in relation to its products.At present, the company has a one manufacturing unit, both located at Jaipur, Rajasthan. It is well equipped with machineries and other handling equipment to facilitate smooth manufacturing process. Along with this, the unit also have an in-house laboratory for testing the quality of products.In addition, the Company provides good quality raw materials like green g
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jhandewalas Foods Ltd share price today?

The Jhandewalas Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹81.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jhandewalas Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jhandewalas Foods Ltd is ₹108.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jhandewalas Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jhandewalas Foods Ltd is 19.22 and 6.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jhandewalas Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jhandewalas Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jhandewalas Foods Ltd is ₹32.93 and ₹191 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jhandewalas Foods Ltd?

Jhandewalas Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.18%, 3 Years at 83.02%, 1 Year at 124.23%, 6 Month at -36.34%, 3 Month at -17.81% and 1 Month at 16.37%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jhandewalas Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jhandewalas Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.90 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 49.10 %

