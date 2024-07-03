Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹83.01
Prev. Close₹83.01
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.25
Day's High₹83.01
Day's Low₹81.49
52 Week's High₹191
52 Week's Low₹32.93
Book Value₹12.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)108.06
P/E19.22
EPS4.32
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.26
10.26
10.26
10.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-15.62
-40.07
-39.98
-35.88
Net Worth
-5.36
-29.81
-29.72
-25.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
28.2
47.7
154.88
177.87
yoy growth (%)
-40.86
-69.2
-12.92
19.7
Raw materials
-30.02
-58.84
-155.24
-162.36
As % of sales
106.44
123.37
100.22
91.27
Employee costs
-1.19
-1.81
-2.15
-1.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-18.56
-23.73
-11.6
5.08
Depreciation
-0.49
-0.56
-0.5
-0.39
Tax paid
0
0
2.06
-1.92
Working capital
-19.95
-43.55
-8.52
30.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-40.86
-69.2
-12.92
19.7
Op profit growth
-21.01
293.64
-156.34
13.58
EBIT growth
-12.99
241.38
-162.46
14.32
Net profit growth
-21.76
49.54
-601.03
40.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Raakesh B Kulwal
Director
Jinko Devi Koolwal
Independent Director
Manan Jain
Independent Director
Rajat Kasliwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhagirathi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jhandewalas Foods Ltd
Summary
Jhandewalas Foods Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Jhandewala Foods Private Limited on August 14, 2006. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Jhandewalas Foods Private Limited on April 14, 2010. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Jhandewalas Foods Limited on September 29, 2017.The Company is currently involved in manufacturing and trading of Food Items such as ghee. It is also manufacturer of mangodi on job work basis and the marketers of Poha, Saffron and Dalia. These products are marketed under its own brand name Namans and Godhenu.The Company maintains hygienic norms and use good quality raw materials for manufacturing of its products. With a client-centric approach, the Company strives hard for utmost contentment of the customers. The manufactured products are prepared completely under hygienic atmosphere by the professional makers. The Company has been certified by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for the quality management systems in relation to its products.At present, the company has a one manufacturing unit, both located at Jaipur, Rajasthan. It is well equipped with machineries and other handling equipment to facilitate smooth manufacturing process. Along with this, the unit also have an in-house laboratory for testing the quality of products.In addition, the Company provides good quality raw materials like green g
Read More
The Jhandewalas Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹81.49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jhandewalas Foods Ltd is ₹108.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jhandewalas Foods Ltd is 19.22 and 6.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jhandewalas Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jhandewalas Foods Ltd is ₹32.93 and ₹191 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jhandewalas Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.18%, 3 Years at 83.02%, 1 Year at 124.23%, 6 Month at -36.34%, 3 Month at -17.81% and 1 Month at 16.37%.
