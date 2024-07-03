Jhandewalas Foods Ltd Summary

Jhandewalas Foods Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Jhandewala Foods Private Limited on August 14, 2006. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Jhandewalas Foods Private Limited on April 14, 2010. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Jhandewalas Foods Limited on September 29, 2017.The Company is currently involved in manufacturing and trading of Food Items such as ghee. It is also manufacturer of mangodi on job work basis and the marketers of Poha, Saffron and Dalia. These products are marketed under its own brand name Namans and Godhenu.The Company maintains hygienic norms and use good quality raw materials for manufacturing of its products. With a client-centric approach, the Company strives hard for utmost contentment of the customers. The manufactured products are prepared completely under hygienic atmosphere by the professional makers. The Company has been certified by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for the quality management systems in relation to its products.At present, the company has a one manufacturing unit, both located at Jaipur, Rajasthan. It is well equipped with machineries and other handling equipment to facilitate smooth manufacturing process. Along with this, the unit also have an in-house laboratory for testing the quality of products.In addition, the Company provides good quality raw materials like green grams & black eyed peas, asafetida, salt and other ingredients in the making of mangodi. For making of mangodi all the ingredients are grinded, which ensures the finished product remain unadulterated, and mixed it well with other additives, in the proportionate/desired quantity, which provides a delightful taste to the mangodi. The mixed ingredients are spread over a sheet, giving it a small chick pea sized drops (vadi) and left to dry for two to three days. When the vadis are dried completely, they are packaged into 200 gram packets. Their mangodis are available in two varieties i.e. green grams mangodi and black eyed peas magodi. Apart from this, the Company is marketer of poha, saffron and dalia. It procure raw poha from Navsari in Gujarat. Navsari poha is considered to be one of the best poha in the country. It is made up of basmati rice and is sweet in taste. When the raw poha reaches factory then the grading of the poha is done. All the extract are removed from the poha by machines. Further, it is send to automated poha packaging machine wherein nitrogen is flushed while packaging to prevent deterioration of poha. Thereafter packaged poha is sent through a conveyer belt and undergo metal detection to identify foreign particles in the packaged poha. It is marketed under the brand name Namans. Daliya is procured from Jaipur, Rajasthan. It is available in sweet and savoury flavor. During packaging process nitrogen is flushed in the pack for product freshness and prevents deterioration and marketed under the brand name Namans. Kesar (saffron) is fine quality and is procured from Kashmir. It is deep red in colour, in form of threads. The grading of the threads of kesar is done at our factory and then it is packaged through third parties and marketed under the brand name Namans. In January, 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 29,10,000 Equity Shares by raising equity funds aggregating Rs 16 Crores.