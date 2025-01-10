iifl-logo-icon 1
Jhandewalas Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

83
(-0.61%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.26

10.26

10.26

10.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-15.62

-40.07

-39.98

-35.88

Net Worth

-5.36

-29.81

-29.72

-25.62

Minority Interest

Debt

14.88

35.76

43.62

46.76

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.36

0.43

0.43

0.43

Total Liabilities

9.88

6.38

14.33

21.57

Fixed Assets

9.39

9.94

15.63

15.99

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.06

0.2

0.2

0.2

Networking Capital

-1.63

-4.12

-2.15

5.16

Inventories

5.77

2.75

0.75

4.79

Inventory Days

61.98

Sundry Debtors

3.09

2.87

7.63

11.32

Debtor Days

146.48

Other Current Assets

1.83

2.37

2.71

2.37

Sundry Creditors

-11.69

-11.17

-10.73

-11.06

Creditor Days

143.12

Other Current Liabilities

-0.63

-0.93

-2.51

-2.26

Cash

1.07

0.36

0.65

0.22

Total Assets

9.89

6.38

14.33

21.57

