Jhandewalas Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.26
10.26
10.26
10.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-15.62
-40.07
-39.98
-35.88
Net Worth
-5.36
-29.81
-29.72
-25.62
Minority Interest
Debt
14.88
35.76
43.62
46.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.36
0.43
0.43
0.43
Total Liabilities
9.88
6.38
14.33
21.57
Fixed Assets
9.39
9.94
15.63
15.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.06
0.2
0.2
0.2
Networking Capital
-1.63
-4.12
-2.15
5.16
Inventories
5.77
2.75
0.75
4.79
Inventory Days
61.98
Sundry Debtors
3.09
2.87
7.63
11.32
Debtor Days
146.48
Other Current Assets
1.83
2.37
2.71
2.37
Sundry Creditors
-11.69
-11.17
-10.73
-11.06
Creditor Days
143.12
Other Current Liabilities
-0.63
-0.93
-2.51
-2.26
Cash
1.07
0.36
0.65
0.22
Total Assets
9.89
6.38
14.33
21.57
