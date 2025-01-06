iifl-logo-icon 1
Jhandewalas Foods Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

81.49
(-1.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

28.2

47.7

154.88

177.87

yoy growth (%)

-40.86

-69.2

-12.92

19.7

Raw materials

-30.02

-58.84

-155.24

-162.36

As % of sales

106.44

123.37

100.22

91.27

Employee costs

-1.19

-1.81

-2.15

-1.83

As % of sales

4.23

3.79

1.39

1.03

Other costs

-14.53

-9.25

-3.13

-3.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

51.53

19.4

2.02

2.05

Operating profit

-17.54

-22.21

-5.64

10.01

OPM

-62.21

-46.57

-3.64

5.63

Depreciation

-0.49

-0.56

-0.5

-0.39

Interest expense

-0.54

-3.01

-5.53

-4.62

Other income

0.02

2.06

0.08

0.09

Profit before tax

-18.56

-23.73

-11.6

5.08

Taxes

0

0

2.06

-1.92

Tax rate

0

0

-17.81

-37.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-18.56

-23.73

-9.53

3.16

Exceptional items

0

0

-6.33

0

Net profit

-18.56

-23.73

-15.86

3.16

yoy growth (%)

-21.76

49.54

-601.03

40.16

NPM

-65.82

-49.74

-10.24

1.78

