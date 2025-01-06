Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
28.2
47.7
154.88
177.87
yoy growth (%)
-40.86
-69.2
-12.92
19.7
Raw materials
-30.02
-58.84
-155.24
-162.36
As % of sales
106.44
123.37
100.22
91.27
Employee costs
-1.19
-1.81
-2.15
-1.83
As % of sales
4.23
3.79
1.39
1.03
Other costs
-14.53
-9.25
-3.13
-3.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
51.53
19.4
2.02
2.05
Operating profit
-17.54
-22.21
-5.64
10.01
OPM
-62.21
-46.57
-3.64
5.63
Depreciation
-0.49
-0.56
-0.5
-0.39
Interest expense
-0.54
-3.01
-5.53
-4.62
Other income
0.02
2.06
0.08
0.09
Profit before tax
-18.56
-23.73
-11.6
5.08
Taxes
0
0
2.06
-1.92
Tax rate
0
0
-17.81
-37.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-18.56
-23.73
-9.53
3.16
Exceptional items
0
0
-6.33
0
Net profit
-18.56
-23.73
-15.86
3.16
yoy growth (%)
-21.76
49.54
-601.03
40.16
NPM
-65.82
-49.74
-10.24
1.78
