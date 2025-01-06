Jhandewalas Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-18.56
-23.73
-11.6
5.08
Depreciation
-0.49
-0.56
-0.5
-0.39
Tax paid
0
0
2.06
-1.92
Working capital
-19.95
-43.55
-8.52
30.73
Other operating items
Operating
-39.01
-67.84
-18.56
33.5
Capital expenditure
0.84
11.76
1.16
0.33
Free cash flow
-38.17
-56.08
-17.4
33.83
Equity raised
-34.63
12.82
44.55
36.48
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
13.12
2.02
17.05
20.79
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-59.68
-41.24
44.2
91.1
