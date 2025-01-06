iifl-logo-icon 1
Jhandewalas Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

81.49
(-1.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Jhandewala Foods FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-18.56

-23.73

-11.6

5.08

Depreciation

-0.49

-0.56

-0.5

-0.39

Tax paid

0

0

2.06

-1.92

Working capital

-19.95

-43.55

-8.52

30.73

Other operating items

Operating

-39.01

-67.84

-18.56

33.5

Capital expenditure

0.84

11.76

1.16

0.33

Free cash flow

-38.17

-56.08

-17.4

33.83

Equity raised

-34.63

12.82

44.55

36.48

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

13.12

2.02

17.05

20.79

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-59.68

-41.24

44.2

91.1

