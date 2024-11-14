Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Jhandewalas Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended 30th September 2024. Further in accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Prohibition of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company remain close till 48 hours after the declaration of said financial results of the Company for the half year ended on September 30 2024. Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the half year ended 30.09.2024 Resignation of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer w.e.f 14-12-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 24, 2024 for the re-appointment of M/S J Nitin & Associates as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25.

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 27 Jul 2024

Jhandewalas Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the draft notice of Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year 2023-24 2. the draft Annual Report of the company for the Financial Year 2023-24 3. the appointment of scrutinizer for the Annual General Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting held on 02/08/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Jun 2024 11 Jun 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 11-06-2024

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 8 May 2024

Jhandewalas Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AS PER THE PDF ATTACHED The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 15/05/2024 has considered and approved the following : 1. Financial Results for the half year ended 31/03/2024. 2. Financial Results for the year ended 31/03/2024 3. Appointment of Ms Ritu Gothwal as Company Secretary of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024) Quarterly Results (Cancelled) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 16/05/2024) Appointment of Ms. Ritu Gothwal as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 27 Mar 2024

Jhandewalas Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Increase in Authorized share Capital of the Company pursuant to the applicable provisions of Companies Act 2013. 2.Raising of funds by way of issue of Equity Shares on preferential allotment basis at such price as may be determined in accordance with rules and regulations of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended and to consider other matters consequential thereto subject to the approval of the shareholders and Stock Exchange where the shares of the Company are Listed.3.Consider appointment of Registered Valuer for the Raising of Funds.4. Consider appointment of Scrutinizer for Extra Ordinary General Meeting. 5. Approve and decide Date Time and Venue for onducting Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company.6. Approval of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Notice.7. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. ATTACHED THE BOARD MEETING OUTCOME SUBMITTED TODAY IS BEING RECTIFIED BY SUBMISSION OF REVISED OUTCOME SINCE THE MANAGEMENT OF THE COMPANY CAME TO NOTICE THAT THERE WERE TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS IN THE OUTCOME SUBMITTED EARLIER WHICH STANDS RECTIFIED BY THIS SUBMISSION. KINDLY TAKE THE NOTE OF THE SAME AND UPDATE THE RECORDS. (PLEASE NOTE THAT WE TRIED SUBMITTING REVISED OUTCOME VIA OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING TAB BUT WE COULD NOT SUBMIT THE SAME DUE TO SOME TECHNICAL ERRORS. HENCE WE ARE SUBMITTING REVISED OUTCOME THROUGH THIS MODE.) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.03.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2024 11 Jan 2024