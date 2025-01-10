TO THE MEMBERS OF JINDAL HOTELS LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of JINDAL HOTELS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes ? in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (Hereinafter referred to as "Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information other than the Financial Statement and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Boards Report including Annexure to that Boards Report, Corporate Governance, and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error;

In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so;

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern;

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation;

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance of the Company of which we are the independent auditors regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit;

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to ? bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards;

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of ? the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B";

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the remuneration paid/payable by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. i. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

ii. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

iii. Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

v. There is no dividend declared or paid during the year by the company.

iv. Based on our examination, which includes test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trails (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all the relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Modi & Joshi Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 135442W Sd/- Chirag Joshi Partner Place: Vadodara Membership No. 150853 Date: 30th April, 2024 UDIN:24150853BKEKBA3375

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in Para 1 Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. a) A. The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment

B. The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

b) As per the information and explanation provided to us, the management has carried out the physical verification of property, plant and equipments during the year in accordance with a phased program of verification which in our opinion provides physical verification of all assets at reasonable intervals having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification;

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in the financial statements, are held in the name of the Company as at the Balance Sheet date;

d) According to information and explanations given to us, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(d) is not applicable to the Company

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Hence, the requirements under paragraph 3(i)(e) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") are not applicable to the Company.

ii. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals with appropriate coverage and procedures of such verification by the management and no discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory; b) According to the information and explanations given to us and records examined by us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees. However, they are not secured against current assets. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

iii. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has made investments in, however has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or other parties. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (iii) (a), (b),(c), (d), (e) & (f) are not applicable to the company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made as applicable.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us , the company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and other relevant provisions of the Act and rules made thereunder;

vi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to maintain cost records pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2016, and prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act 2013. Therefore, reporting under this clause 3 (vi) of the order is not applicable to the company.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service tax, provident fund, employee state insurance, income-tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues as applicable to the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable with respect to above statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of six months from the date they became payable;

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, there are following disputed dues of Goods and Service Tax, that have not been deposited on account of dispute;

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amounts (Rs.) Period to which the amounts relates Forum where dispute is pending Goods and Service Tax Goods and Service Tax, Interest and penalty Demand of Rs. 7,84,179/- to be reduced by amount paid Rs. 71,289/- April 2017 to March 2018 Appellate Authority, Vadodara

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, Company has no transactions which were not recorded in the books of account, have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax n Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year;

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company have not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender;

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us and records examined by us, company has utilised the fund of term loan for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records examined by us, the company has funds raised on short-term basis. however, the same is not utilised for long-term purposes;

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records examined by us, the company has no subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, reporting under the clause 3 (ix) (e) and (f) is not applicable.

x. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations furnished by the management, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year, Accordingly, reporting under the clause 3 (x)(a) of the order is not applicable to the company;

b) Based on our verification of the documents provided to us and according to the information and explanations given by the Management, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly ? convertible debentures during the year under review. Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable. ?

xi. a) Based on the audit procedure performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Financial Statements and according to the information and explanation provide by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c) According to the information and explanations provided to us, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii. In o ur opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company and therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

xiii. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards;

xiv. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided by the management, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b) We have considered report of the internal auditors for the period under audit issued by the company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures;

xv. According to the information and explanations given by the managements, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with directors as referred to in section 192 of the Act. Hence, this clause is not applicable to the company.

xvi. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. Based on our verification of the documents provided to us and according to the information and explanations given by the Management, the Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xviii) is not applicable.

xix. In our opinion and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payments of financials liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and managements plans, there is no material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the balance sheet date as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided by the management, the company do not fall under the prescribed classes of the Companies mentioned under the section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

xxi. In o ur opinion and according to the information and explanations provide by the management, the company do not have any subsidiary, associates or joint venture and the company is not required to prepare Consolidated Financial Statements as per the section 129 of the Companies Act. Accordingly, reporting under the clause 3(xxi) is not applicable to the Company.

For Modi & Joshi Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 135442W Sd/- Chirag Joshi Partner Place: Vadodara Membership No. 150853 Date: 30th April, 2024 UDIN:24150853BKEKBA3375

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of JINDAL HOTELS LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the company were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the company and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that

the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.