SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹100.2
Prev. Close₹100.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.19
Day's High₹100.2
Day's Low₹98.5
52 Week's High₹142
52 Week's Low₹49.6
Book Value₹28.03
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)68.95
P/E36.32
EPS2.78
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7
7
7
6.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.28
11.86
9.79
11.07
Net Worth
21.28
18.86
16.79
17.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
29.85
15.55
37.72
33.78
yoy growth (%)
91.97
-58.77
11.67
-6.54
Raw materials
-6.85
-3.78
-6.52
-6.11
As % of sales
22.97
24.33
17.3
18.09
Employee costs
-5.62
-3.99
-8.14
-6.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.08
-10.74
1.05
0.31
Depreciation
-4.85
-4.88
-5.15
-6.75
Tax paid
0.68
-0.21
-0.37
0.6
Working capital
-1.03
-0.39
2.22
-0.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
91.97
-58.77
11.67
-6.54
Op profit growth
-609.16
-111.19
-1.29
-17.3
EBIT growth
-130.29
-203.34
12.03
-28.62
Net profit growth
-78.06
-1,712.96
-25.98
338.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
A C Patel
Managing Director
P D Shah
Non Executive Director
Chanda Agrawal.
Non Executive Director
SATVIK PIYUSHKUMAR AGRWAL
Non Executive Director
Shagun Mehra
Non Executive Director
Palak Gandhi
Independent Director
Pradip N. Goradia
Independent Director
Pradeep M. Chavan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jindal Hotels Ltd
Summary
Jindal Hotels Limited (JHL) incorporated on May 04, 1984 was promoted by Hasmukh R Shah and Associates. The Company is engaged in business of operating 3 star category Hotel, Grand Mercure Vadodara Surya Palace and Restaurant, Azure Restaurant. It is one of the leading business hotel in Vadodara City with 146 Guest Rooms, 6 large and medium Banquet halls, Board Room, Restaurant, Swimming Pool, Health Club, Liquor shop and many other amenities . In 1995, Jindal hotels developed new sites in natural environments within 100 km of the city, the company made a right issue of 1762500 equity shares at par. The project is also being part-financed through internal accruals. The hotel caters mainly to business executives with a minimum stay of two days.During 1995-96, the company expanded its capacity by 40 rooms and also upgraded its existing facilities. The room capacity expansion project was completed on 28.02.2003. The Company completed its expansion & upgradation project, which reached 115 rooms by April 2009. It launched the Ball Room largest Banquet Hall in Vadodara in November, 2012. The Renovation of Rooms Project for existing Hotel Building got completed in October 2013 . And thereafter, the count of guest rooms reached to 132. Further during 2016-17, it completed the expansion project and Renovation of Rooms Project for existing Hotel Building. Since June 2017, Jindal Group & Company was managed and operated by the ACCOR Group of Hotels, an international company operating 54
Read More
The Jindal Hotels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹98.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jindal Hotels Ltd is ₹68.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jindal Hotels Ltd is 36.32 and 3.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jindal Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jindal Hotels Ltd is ₹49.6 and ₹142 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jindal Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.03%, 3 Years at 41.96%, 1 Year at 89.60%, 6 Month at -15.29%, 3 Month at 7.99% and 1 Month at -3.74%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.