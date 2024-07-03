iifl-logo-icon 1
Jindal Hotels Ltd Share Price

98.5
(-2.46%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:46:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open100.2
  • Day's High100.2
  • 52 Wk High142
  • Prev. Close100.98
  • Day's Low98.5
  • 52 Wk Low 49.6
  • Turnover (lac)0.19
  • P/E36.32
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value28.03
  • EPS2.78
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)68.95
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Jindal Hotels Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Jindal Hotels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jindal Hotels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:00 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.95%

Non-Promoter- 29.04%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Jindal Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7

7

7

6.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.28

11.86

9.79

11.07

Net Worth

21.28

18.86

16.79

17.72

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

29.85

15.55

37.72

33.78

yoy growth (%)

91.97

-58.77

11.67

-6.54

Raw materials

-6.85

-3.78

-6.52

-6.11

As % of sales

22.97

24.33

17.3

18.09

Employee costs

-5.62

-3.99

-8.14

-6.7

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.08

-10.74

1.05

0.31

Depreciation

-4.85

-4.88

-5.15

-6.75

Tax paid

0.68

-0.21

-0.37

0.6

Working capital

-1.03

-0.39

2.22

-0.73

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

91.97

-58.77

11.67

-6.54

Op profit growth

-609.16

-111.19

-1.29

-17.3

EBIT growth

-130.29

-203.34

12.03

-28.62

Net profit growth

-78.06

-1,712.96

-25.98

338.29

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Jindal Hotels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jindal Hotels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

A C Patel

Managing Director

P D Shah

Non Executive Director

Chanda Agrawal.

Non Executive Director

SATVIK PIYUSHKUMAR AGRWAL

Non Executive Director

Shagun Mehra

Non Executive Director

Palak Gandhi

Independent Director

Pradip N. Goradia

Independent Director

Pradeep M. Chavan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jindal Hotels Ltd

Summary

Jindal Hotels Limited (JHL) incorporated on May 04, 1984 was promoted by Hasmukh R Shah and Associates. The Company is engaged in business of operating 3 star category Hotel, Grand Mercure Vadodara Surya Palace and Restaurant, Azure Restaurant. It is one of the leading business hotel in Vadodara City with 146 Guest Rooms, 6 large and medium Banquet halls, Board Room, Restaurant, Swimming Pool, Health Club, Liquor shop and many other amenities . In 1995, Jindal hotels developed new sites in natural environments within 100 km of the city, the company made a right issue of 1762500 equity shares at par. The project is also being part-financed through internal accruals. The hotel caters mainly to business executives with a minimum stay of two days.During 1995-96, the company expanded its capacity by 40 rooms and also upgraded its existing facilities. The room capacity expansion project was completed on 28.02.2003. The Company completed its expansion & upgradation project, which reached 115 rooms by April 2009. It launched the Ball Room largest Banquet Hall in Vadodara in November, 2012. The Renovation of Rooms Project for existing Hotel Building got completed in October 2013 . And thereafter, the count of guest rooms reached to 132. Further during 2016-17, it completed the expansion project and Renovation of Rooms Project for existing Hotel Building. Since June 2017, Jindal Group & Company was managed and operated by the ACCOR Group of Hotels, an international company operating 54
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jindal Hotels Ltd share price today?

The Jindal Hotels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹98.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Hotels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jindal Hotels Ltd is ₹68.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jindal Hotels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jindal Hotels Ltd is 36.32 and 3.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jindal Hotels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jindal Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jindal Hotels Ltd is ₹49.6 and ₹142 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jindal Hotels Ltd?

Jindal Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.03%, 3 Years at 41.96%, 1 Year at 89.60%, 6 Month at -15.29%, 3 Month at 7.99% and 1 Month at -3.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jindal Hotels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jindal Hotels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.96 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.04 %

