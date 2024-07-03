Jindal Hotels Ltd Summary

Jindal Hotels Limited (JHL) incorporated on May 04, 1984 was promoted by Hasmukh R Shah and Associates. The Company is engaged in business of operating 3 star category Hotel, Grand Mercure Vadodara Surya Palace and Restaurant, Azure Restaurant. It is one of the leading business hotel in Vadodara City with 146 Guest Rooms, 6 large and medium Banquet halls, Board Room, Restaurant, Swimming Pool, Health Club, Liquor shop and many other amenities . In 1995, Jindal hotels developed new sites in natural environments within 100 km of the city, the company made a right issue of 1762500 equity shares at par. The project is also being part-financed through internal accruals. The hotel caters mainly to business executives with a minimum stay of two days.During 1995-96, the company expanded its capacity by 40 rooms and also upgraded its existing facilities. The room capacity expansion project was completed on 28.02.2003. The Company completed its expansion & upgradation project, which reached 115 rooms by April 2009. It launched the Ball Room largest Banquet Hall in Vadodara in November, 2012. The Renovation of Rooms Project for existing Hotel Building got completed in October 2013 . And thereafter, the count of guest rooms reached to 132. Further during 2016-17, it completed the expansion project and Renovation of Rooms Project for existing Hotel Building. Since June 2017, Jindal Group & Company was managed and operated by the ACCOR Group of Hotels, an international company operating 5445 properties under various brands such as Grand Mercure, Fairmont, Pullman, Sofitel, Novotel and Ibis in India.