Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

JINDAL HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024 Submission of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 18 Jul 2024

JINDAL HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the 1st Quarter of FY 2024-25 ended on 30.06.2024. JINDAL HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the 1st quarter of FY 2024-25 on 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024) The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. on Friday, 2nd August, 2024 have transacted and approved the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st Quarter of FY 2024-25 ended on 30th June, 2024. In compliance with Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith: Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY 2024-25 ended on 30th June, 2024 considered & approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on Friday, 2nd August, 2024.The financial results will be published in newspaper as required in above regulation. Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditors on Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 16 Apr 2024

JINDAL HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Statement for the 4th Quarter & Financial Year ended on 31.03.2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 23/04/2024 has been revised to 30/04/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 23/04/2024 has been revised to 30/04/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/04/2024) The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. on Tuesday, 30th April, 2024 have transacted and approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter & Year ended on 31st March, 2024 of the Financial Year 2023-24. Submission of Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter & Financial Year ended 31.03.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024