iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jindal Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

97.8
(-3.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jindal Hotels Ltd

Jindal Hotels FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.08

-10.74

1.05

0.31

Depreciation

-4.85

-4.88

-5.15

-6.75

Tax paid

0.68

-0.21

-0.37

0.6

Working capital

-1.03

-0.39

2.22

-0.73

Other operating items

Operating

-8.28

-16.23

-2.25

-6.56

Capital expenditure

4.92

0.01

9.95

2.83

Free cash flow

-3.35

-16.22

7.69

-3.72

Equity raised

23.61

43.96

39.72

37

Investing

5.23

0

0.02

-0.04

Financing

17.12

18.73

11.63

15.86

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

42.6

46.46

59.06

49.09

Jindal Hotels : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jindal Hotels Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.