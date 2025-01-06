Jindal Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.08
-10.74
1.05
0.31
Depreciation
-4.85
-4.88
-5.15
-6.75
Tax paid
0.68
-0.21
-0.37
0.6
Working capital
-1.03
-0.39
2.22
-0.73
Other operating items
Operating
-8.28
-16.23
-2.25
-6.56
Capital expenditure
4.92
0.01
9.95
2.83
Free cash flow
-3.35
-16.22
7.69
-3.72
Equity raised
23.61
43.96
39.72
37
Investing
5.23
0
0.02
-0.04
Financing
17.12
18.73
11.63
15.86
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
42.6
46.46
59.06
49.09
