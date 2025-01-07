iifl-logo-icon 1
Jindal Hotels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

98.11
(0.27%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:22:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

29.85

15.55

37.72

33.78

yoy growth (%)

91.97

-58.77

11.67

-6.54

Raw materials

-6.85

-3.78

-6.52

-6.11

As % of sales

22.97

24.33

17.3

18.09

Employee costs

-5.62

-3.99

-8.14

-6.7

As % of sales

18.83

25.71

21.58

19.84

Other costs

-11.25

-8.97

-12.31

-10.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

37.68

57.68

32.63

29.83

Operating profit

6.12

-1.2

10.74

10.88

OPM

20.51

-7.73

28.47

32.21

Depreciation

-4.85

-4.88

-5.15

-6.75

Interest expense

-4.89

-4.77

-4.71

-4.84

Other income

0.53

0.11

0.18

1.02

Profit before tax

-3.08

-10.74

1.05

0.31

Taxes

0.68

-0.21

-0.37

0.6

Tax rate

-22.2

1.97

-35.84

193.88

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.4

-10.95

0.67

0.91

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.4

-10.95

0.67

0.91

yoy growth (%)

-78.06

-1,712.96

-25.98

338.29

NPM

-8.04

-70.45

1.8

2.71

