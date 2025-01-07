Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
29.85
15.55
37.72
33.78
yoy growth (%)
91.97
-58.77
11.67
-6.54
Raw materials
-6.85
-3.78
-6.52
-6.11
As % of sales
22.97
24.33
17.3
18.09
Employee costs
-5.62
-3.99
-8.14
-6.7
As % of sales
18.83
25.71
21.58
19.84
Other costs
-11.25
-8.97
-12.31
-10.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
37.68
57.68
32.63
29.83
Operating profit
6.12
-1.2
10.74
10.88
OPM
20.51
-7.73
28.47
32.21
Depreciation
-4.85
-4.88
-5.15
-6.75
Interest expense
-4.89
-4.77
-4.71
-4.84
Other income
0.53
0.11
0.18
1.02
Profit before tax
-3.08
-10.74
1.05
0.31
Taxes
0.68
-0.21
-0.37
0.6
Tax rate
-22.2
1.97
-35.84
193.88
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.4
-10.95
0.67
0.91
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.4
-10.95
0.67
0.91
yoy growth (%)
-78.06
-1,712.96
-25.98
338.29
NPM
-8.04
-70.45
1.8
2.71
