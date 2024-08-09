AGM 30/09/2024 Intimation for Notice of 39th Annual General Meeting of Members of Jindal Hotels Limited will be held on Tuesday, 3rd September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024) Declaration / Announcement of Voting Results of 39th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company held on 3rd September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)